 

Veracyte Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.02.2021, 22:05  |  17   |   |   

Veracyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCYT) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 and provided an update on recent business progress.

“Our revenue and genomic testing and product volume continued to rebound from the pandemic during the fourth quarter and we entered 2021 with strong momentum across our business,” said Bonnie Anderson, Veracyte’s chairman and chief executive officer. “We are on track to launch multiple new products this year, including our noninvasive nasal swab test and Percepta Genomic Atlas in lung cancer.

“Additionally, we expect our pending acquisition of Decipher Biosciences, with its market-leading products in urologic cancers, will significantly accelerate our revenue growth by expanding our reach into seven of the ten most common cancers, further solidifying our global leadership in cancer genomic diagnostics. We look forward to welcoming Decipher’s employees when the transaction closes and to strengthening our executive leadership team with the addition of Dr. Tina Nova, Decipher’s president and CEO.”

Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results

For the three months ended December 31, 2020, compared to the prior year:

  • Total Revenue was $34.5 million, an increase of 16%;
  • Gross Margin was 68%, an increase of 2 percentage points;
  • Operating Expenses, Excluding Cost of Revenue, were $31.4 million, an increase of 13%;
  • Net Loss and Comprehensive Loss was $8.0 million, compared to $7.5 million;
  • Basic and Diluted Net Loss Per Common Share was $0.14, versus $0.15;
  • Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities was $2.3 million, compared to $1.8 million; and
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents were $349.4 million at December 31, 2020.

For the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to the prior year:

  • Total Revenue was $117.5 million, a decrease of 2%;
  • Gross Margin was 65%, a decrease of 5 percentage points;
  • Operating Expenses, Excluding Cost of Revenue, were $111.4 million, an increase of 13%;
  • Net Loss and Comprehensive Loss was $34.9 million, compared to $12.6 million;
  • Basic and Diluted Net Loss Per Common Share was $0.66, versus $0.27; and
  • Net Cash Used in Operating Activities was $9.7 million, compared to $3.2 million.

2020 Full-Year and Recent Business Highlights

Commercial Growth

  • Grew revenue to $34.5 million in the fourth quarter, an increase of 16% compared to the same period in 2019.
  • Product revenue grew to $9.8 million for 2020, exceeding our expectations.
  • Achieved genomic testing and product volume of 13,130 tests in the fourth quarter, a 14% increase compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.
  • Received new Medicare reimbursement rate of $5,500 for the Envisia Genomic Classifier, which went into effect on October 1, 2020, following the test’s designation by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services as an Advanced Diagnostic Laboratory Test (ADLT).
  • Received reimbursement approval from the German government for the Prosigna Breast Cancer Gene Signature Assay, making the test accessible for all breast cancer patients in Germany with HR+/HER2- early-stage breast cancer.

Evidence Development

  • Published ten studies in leading peer-reviewed journals supporting our genomic tests in four disease areas (lung cancer, breast cancer, thyroid cancer and interstitial lung diseases, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis).
  • Launched the PROCURE study, led by an independent scientific committee of breast cancer experts and including input from 180 clinicians throughout Europe, to help achieve consensus on the evidence supporting the most frequently used breast cancer genomic tests, including Prosigna.

Pipeline Advancement/Collaborations

  • Unveiled new preliminary performance data at an R&D Day event for our noninvasive nasal swab test for early lung cancer detection and our Percepta Genomic Atlas for informing treatment decisions at the time of lung cancer diagnosis.
  • Expanded our strategic collaboration with the Lung Cancer Initiative at Johnson & Johnson to include a focus on the NOBLE trial. The 9,000-patient, prospective, multicenter clinical study is designed to distinguish genomic and other differences in lung cancer development, which may fuel Veracyte’s development of future tests.

Decipher Acquisition

  • Announced we have entered into an agreement to acquire Decipher Biosciences, a commercial-stage precision oncology company focused on urologic cancers, further solidifying Veracyte’s global leadership in the genomic cancer diagnostics market while accelerating revenue growth.
  • Under terms of the acquisition agreement and following Veracyte’s exercise of an option to substitute cash for the entire stock portion of the consideration, the company will pay Decipher security holders $600 million in cash, subject to customary purchase price adjustments.
  • The acquisition is expected to close on or before April 1, 2021, subject to regulatory approval and the satisfaction of other customary conditions.

Financing

  • Issued and sold 8,547,297 shares of common stock, including 1,114,864 shares sold upon full exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares, at a price to the public of $74.00 per share. The net proceeds to Veracyte from the offering were approximately $593.8 million.
  • Veracyte intends to use a portion of the net proceeds from the offering, together with its existing cash and cash equivalents, to finance its acquisition of Decipher and intends to use the remaining net proceeds of the offering for working capital and other general corporate purposes, including to acquire or invest in complementary businesses, technologies or other assets.

2021 Outlook

Pending the completion of the acquisition of Decipher Biosciences, which is assumed to occur by April 1, 2021, Veracyte expects total combined revenue in 2021 to be approximately $190 million to $200 million, representing growth of approximately 65% over 2020 at the midpoint of the range.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

Veracyte will host a conference call and webcast today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the company's financial results and provide a general business update. The conference call will be webcast live from the company’s website and will be available via the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/p7geixt9. The webcast should be accessed 10 minutes prior to the conference call start time. A replay of the webcast will be available for one year following the conclusion of the live broadcast and will be accessible on the company’s website at https://investor.veracyte.com/events-presentations.

The conference call can be accessed as follows:

U.S./Canada participant dial-in number (toll-free):

(855) 541-0980

International participant dial-in number:

(970) 315-0440

Conference I.D.:

7487201

About Veracyte

Veracyte (Nasdaq: VCYT) is a global genomic diagnostics company that improves patient care by providing answers to clinical questions, informing diagnosis and treatment decisions throughout the patient journey in cancer and other diseases. The company’s growing menu of genomic tests leverage advances in genomic science and technology, enabling patients to avoid risky, costly diagnostic procedures and quicken time to appropriate treatment. The company’s tests in thyroid cancer, lung cancer, breast cancer and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis are available to patients and its lymphoma subtyping test is in development. With Veracyte’s exclusive global license to a best-in-class diagnostics instrument platform, the company is positioned to deliver its tests to patients worldwide. Veracyte is based in South San Francisco, California. For more information, please visit www.veracyte.com and follow the company on Twitter (@veracyte).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, our statements related to our anticipated product launches for 2021; our financial and operating results for the year ending December 31, 2021; our plans, objectives, expectations (financial and otherwise) or intentions with respect to the anticipated acquisition of Decipher; the expected timing for completion of the transaction; and the expected benefits of the proposed transaction. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “appears,” "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "expect," "believe," "should," "may," "will" and similar references to future periods. Actual results may differ materially from those projected or suggested in any forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from our predictions, and include, but are not limited to: Veracyte’s ability to achieve and maintain Medicare coverage for its tests; the benefits of Veracyte’s tests, the applicability of clinical results to actual outcomes and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on Veracyte’s business and performance. Factors that may impact these forward-looking statements can be found in Veracyte’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risks set forth in its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. A copy of these documents can be found at the Investors section of our website at www.veracyte.com. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and Veracyte specifically disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements or reasons why actual results might differ, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Veracyte, Afirma, Percepta, Envisia, Prosigna, “Know by Design” and the Veracyte, Afirma, Percepta, Envisia and Prosigna logos are registered trademarks in the U.S. and selected countries. We have common law rights and pending trademark applications for LymphMark and “More About You.”

nCounter is the registered trademark of NanoString Technologies, Inc. in the United States and other countries and used by Veracyte under license.

 
VERACYTE, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands of dollars, except share and per share amounts)
 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

 

2020

 

 

 

2019

 

 

 

2020

 

 

 

2019

 

Revenue:
Testing revenue

$

31,497

 

$

28,557

 

$

101,970

 

$

107,355

 

Product revenue

 

2,696

 

 

923

 

 

9,845

 

 

923

 

Biopharmaceutical revenue

 

343

 

 

250

 

 

5,668

 

 

8,090

 

Collaboration revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4,000

 

Total Revenue

 

34,536

 

 

29,730

 

 

117,483

 

 

120,368

 

 
Operating expenses:
Cost of testing revenue

 

9,756

 

 

9,673

 

 

35,913

 

 

36,077

 

Cost of product revenue

 

1,382

 

 

446

 

 

4,921

 

 

446

 

Cost of biopharmaceutical revenue

 

49

 

 

 

 

621

 

 

 

Research and development

 

4,586

 

 

4,443

 

 

17,204

 

 

14,851

 

Selling and marketing

 

13,149

 

 

14,183

 

 

52,389

 

 

53,691

 

General and administrative

 

12,413

 

 

8,581

 

 

36,729

 

 

29,029

 

Intangible asset amortization

 

1,273

 

 

601

 

 

5,095

 

 

1,401

 

Total operating expenses

 

42,608

 

 

37,927

 

 

152,872

 

 

135,495

 

Loss from operations

 

(8,072

)

 

(8,197

)

 

(35,389

)

 

(15,127

)

Interest expense

 

(54

)

 

(81

)

 

(229

)

 

(677

)

Other income, net

 

82

 

 

820

 

 

709

 

 

3,205

 

Net loss and comprehensive loss

$

(8,044

)

$

(7,458

)

$

(34,909

)

$

(12,599

)

Net loss per common share, basic and diluted

$

(0.14

)

$

(0.15

)

$

(0.66

)

$

(0.27

)

Shares used to compute net loss per common share, basic and diluted

 

58,023,753

 

 

49,095,703

 

 

53,239,231

 

 

46,138,177

 

 
VERACYTE, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
 
December 31,
2020 		December 31,
2019
(Unaudited) (See Note 1)
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents

$

349,364

$

159,317

Accounts receivable

 

18,461

 

19,329

Supplies

 

4,657

 

6,806

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

3,197

 

2,235

Total current assets

 

375,679

 

187,687

Property and equipment, net

 

8,990

 

8,933

Right-of-use assets - operating lease

 

7,843

 

8,808

Finite-lived intangible assets, net

 

59,924

 

65,019

Goodwill

 

2,725

 

2,725

Restricted cash

 

603

 

603

Other assets

 

1,399

 

1,437

Total assets

$

457,163

$

275,212

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable

$

3,116

$

2,328

Accrued liabilities

 

11,705

 

13,734

Current portion of deferred revenue

 

371

 

Current portion of operating lease liability

 

1,589

 

1,407

Total current liabilities

 

16,781

 

17,469

Long-term debt

 

810

 

694

Deferred revenue, net of current portion

 

829

 

Acquisition-related contingent consideration

 

7,594

 

6,088

Operating lease liability, net of current portion

 

9,917

 

11,506

Total liabilities

 

35,931

 

35,757

Total stockholders’ equity

 

421,232

 

239,455

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

457,163

$

275,212

(1) The condensed balance sheet at December 31, 2019 has been derived from the audited financial statements at that date included in the Company's Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated February 25, 2020.
VERACYTE, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
(in thousands of dollars)
 
Twelve Months Ended December 31,

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

Operating activities
Net loss

$

(34,909

)

$

(12,599

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization

 

7,944

 

 

4,117

 

Gain on disposal of property and equipment

 

 

 

(23

)

Stock-based compensation

 

12,995

 

 

9,807

 

Amortization of debt issuance costs

 

 

 

83

 

Interest on end-of-term debt obligation

 

216

 

 

229

 

Write-down of excess supplies

 

1,088

 

 

 

Noncash lease expense

 

964

 

 

1,034

 

Revaluation of acquisition-related contingent consideration

 

1,506

 

 

 

Impairment loss

 

1,000

 

 

 

Effect of foreign currency on operations

 

(34

)

 

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable

 

955

 

 

(6,161

)

Supplies

 

1,061

 

 

(3,404

)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

(970

)

 

154

 

Other assets

 

37

 

 

(351

)

Operating lease liability

 

(1,407

)

 

(1,205

)

Accounts payable

 

711

 

 

(141

)

Accrued liabilities and deferred revenue

 

(868

)

 

5,228

 

Net cash used in operating activities

 

(9,711

)

 

(3,232

)

Investing activities
Purchases of property and equipment

 

(2,837

)

 

(2,756

)

Purchase of equity securities

 

(1,000

)

 

 

Cash paid for acquisition

 

 

 

(40,000

)

Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment

 

 

 

23

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(3,837

)

 

(42,733

)

Financing activities
Proceeds from the issuance of common stock in a public offering, net

 

193,831

 

 

137,848

 

Payment of long-term debt

 

(100

)

 

(24,900

)

Payment of finance lease liability

 

 

 

(308

)

Payment of taxes on vested restricted stock units

 

(3,845

)

 

(977

)

Proceeds from the exercise of common stock options and employee stock purchases

 

13,709

 

 

15,624

 

Net cash provided by financing activities

 

203,595

 

 

127,287

 

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

190,047

 

 

81,322

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

 

159,920

 

 

78,598

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$

349,967

 

$

159,920

 

 
Supplementary cash flow information of non-cash investing and financing activities:
Shares issued for purchase consideration for a business combination

$

 

$

10,000

 

Deferred purchase consideration for a business combination

$

 

$

6,088

 

Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

294

 

$

226

 

Supplementary cash flow information:
Cash paid for interest on debt

$

13

 

$

332

 

Cash paid for tax

$

112

 

$

35

 

 
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH
(Unaudited)
(In thousands of dollars)
 
December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019
Cash and cash equivalents

$

349,364

$

159,317

Restricted cash

 

603

 

603

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$

349,967

$

159,920

 



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Veracyte Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results Veracyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCYT) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 and provided an update on recent business progress. “Our revenue and genomic testing and product volume continued to rebound …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EHang Holdings Limited Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Labaton Sucharow; ...
MedMen Announces Equity Private Placement
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EHang Holdings Limited Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Labaton Sucharow; ...
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 38 Percent to $0.55 Per Share
MedMen Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results
CenterPoint Energy Announces Its Support of the Proposed Merger Between Enable Midstream Partners, ...
Expedia Group, Inc. Announces Pricing of Concurrent Private Offerings of Senior Notes and ...
Pfizer Initiates Pivotal Phase 2 MagnetisMM-3 Trial of BCMA-CD3 Bispecific Antibody Elranatamab ...
Siemens Advanta Helps Bleutech Park Las Vegas Lay Framework for Smart City Vision
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Palantir Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Catcha Investment Corp Announces Pricing of Upsized $275 Million Initial Public Offering
bluebird bio Announces Temporary Suspension on Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 Studies of LentiGlobin Gene ...
Tilray to Report 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 17, 2021
Kraft Heinz Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Applied DNA and Cytocheck Detect First Instance of SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.7 Variant in Kansas
TechnipFMC Completes Separation of Two Industry-Leading, Independent, Publicly Traded Companies
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.02.21
Veracyte to Present at BTIG Virtual MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference
10.02.21
Veracyte to Release Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results on February 17, 2021
09.02.21
Veracyte Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
05.02.21
Veracyte Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of 7,432,433 Shares of Common Stock
03.02.21
Veracyte Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
03.02.21
Veracyte to Acquire Decipher Biosciences
03.02.21
Veracyte Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results