Enterprise Reschedules ESG and Analyst Day Events

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) today announced that it has rescheduled the webcasts of the company’s Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) and annual analyst day events originally set for February 22 and 23, respectively, due to the recent severe winter storms and subsequent power outages. The ESG webcast will now be available March 3 at 8 a.m. CST with the analyst day webcast available at 8 a.m. CST March 4, followed by a live Q&A that same day at 1 p.m. CST. Each of the webcasts will be available on Enterprise’s website at www.enterpriseproducts.com.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is one of the largest publicly traded partnerships and a leading North American provider of midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, NGLs, crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals. Our services include: natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transportation and storage; NGL transportation, fractionation, storage and export and import terminals; crude oil gathering, transportation, storage and export and import terminals; petrochemical and refined products transportation, storage, export and import terminals and related services; and a marine transportation business that operates primarily on the United States inland and Intracoastal Waterway systems. The partnership’s assets include approximately 50,000 miles of pipelines; 260 million barrels of storage capacity for NGLs, crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals; and 14 Bcf of natural gas storage capacity. Please visit www.enterpriseproducts.com for more information.

