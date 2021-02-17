 

Adamas to Present at Upcoming Healthcare Conferences

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADMS), a company dedicated to developing and delivering medicines that make a meaningful difference to people affected by neurological diseases, today announced that Neil F. McFarlane, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the following investor conferences:

  • 10th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, February 24 at 1:40 p.m. ET (10:40 a.m. PT)
  • Cowen 41st Annual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, March 2 at 2:50 p.m. ET (11:50 a.m. PT)
  • H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference. Prerecorded presentation available starting on Tuesday, March 9 at 7:30 a.m. ET (4:30 a.m. PT)

The webcasts will be accessible on the investor relations section of the Adamas website at http://ir.adamaspharma.com/events-presentations and will be available for 30 days.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

At Adamas our vision is clear – to deliver innovative medicines that reduce the burden of neurological diseases on patients, caregivers and society. We are a fully integrated company focused on growing a portfolio of therapies to address a range of neurological diseases. For more information, please visit www.adamaspharma.com.

Source: Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



10.02.21
Adamas to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on February 23, 2021
01.02.21
Adamas Announces FDA Approval for Second Indication for GOCOVRI as an Adjunctive Treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in Parkinson’s Disease Patients Experiencing OFF Episodes
01.02.21
Adamas Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation with Zydus

31.01.21
18
ADMS (Mkap $104 M) Cash $160 M / MS Walking P3 Data dieses Quartal