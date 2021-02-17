Adamas to Present at Upcoming Healthcare Conferences

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADMS), a company dedicated to developing and delivering medicines that make a meaningful difference to people affected by neurological diseases, today announced that Neil F. McFarlane, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the following investor conferences:

10th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, February 24 at 1:40 p.m. ET (10:40 a.m. PT)

Cowen 41st Annual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, March 2 at 2:50 p.m. ET (11:50 a.m. PT)

H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference. Prerecorded presentation available starting on Tuesday, March 9 at 7:30 a.m. ET (4:30 a.m. PT)

The webcasts will be accessible on the investor relations section of the Adamas website at http://ir.adamaspharma.com/events-presentations and will be available for 30 days.

