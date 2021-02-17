Vivint Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE: VVNT) today announced its plans to host a conference call to discuss results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The Company plans to release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 results and post presentation slides in the Investor Relations section of its website at www.vivint.com after the close of the financial markets on February 24, 2021.

Date: Wednesday, February 24, 2021 Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time / 3:00 p.m. Mountain Time Webcast: https://investors.vivint.com/events-and-presentations/events/default.a ...

Investors and participants can register for the telephonic version of the call in advance by visiting http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/3352346. Registrants will receive instructions on how to join the call including dial-in information as well as a unique passcode and registrant ID. At the time of the call, registered participants will dial in using the number from the confirmation email and use their unique passcode and ID to join the conference.

A replay of the webcast will be made available for 30 days after the call on the Investor Relations page of the company’s website at www.vivint.com.

About the Company

Vivint is a leading provider of security and smart home services in North America. Vivint delivers an integrated security and smart home system with in-home consultation, professional installation and support delivered by its Smart Home Pros, as well as 24/7 customer care and monitoring. Dedicated to redefining the home experience with intelligent products and services, Vivint serves approximately 1.7 million customers throughout the U.S. and Canada. For more information, visit www.vivint.com.

