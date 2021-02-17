 

Paratek Pharmaceuticals to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on February 24, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.02.2021, 22:01  |  14   |   |   

BOSTON, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRTK), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases and other public health threats for civilian, government and military use, today announced the Company will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. EST to report its financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 and provide a corporate update.

The audio webcast can be accessed under "Events and Presentations" in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.ParatekPharma.com.

Domestic investors wishing to participate in the call should dial: 877-407-0792 and international investors should dial: 201-689-8263. The conference ID is 13716761. Investors can also access the call at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=143647.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government and military use.

The Company’s lead commercial product, NUZYRA (omadacycline), is a once-daily oral and intravenous antibiotic available in the U.S. for the treatment of adults with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Paratek has a collaboration agreement with Zai Lab for the development and commercialization of omadacycline in the greater China region and retains all remaining global rights.

Paratek exclusively licensed U.S. rights and rights to the greater China territory for SEYSARA (sarecycline), a once-daily oral therapy for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris, to Almirall, LLC (Almirall). Paratek retains the development and commercialization rights for sarecycline in the rest of the world.

In 2019, Paratek was awarded a contract from BARDA, valued at ~$285 million, to support the development and U.S.-based manufacturing of NUZYRA for the treatment of pulmonary anthrax.

For more information, visit www.ParatekPharma.com or follow @ParatekPharma on Twitter.

About NUZYRA
NUZYRA (omadacycline) is a novel antibiotic with both once-daily oral and intravenous formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP) and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI). A modernized tetracycline, NUZYRA is specifically designed to overcome tetracycline resistance and exhibits activity across a spectrum of bacteria, including Gram-positive, Gram-negative, atypicals, and other drug-resistant strains.

Please see full Prescribing Information for NUZYRA at www.NUZYRA.com.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements including statements related to our overall strategy, products, prospects and potential. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release are forward-looking statements, and are identified by words such as "advancing," "expect," "look forward," "anticipate," "continue," and other words and terms of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. We may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or projections disclosed in our forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Our actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those included in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. These and other risk factors are discussed under "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein.

CONTACT:
Investor and Media Relations:
Ben Strain
617-807-6688
ir@ParatekPharma.com 




