 

Molecular Templates, Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Molecular Templates, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTEM) (the “Company” or “Molecular”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of the Company’s proprietary engineered toxin bodies (ETBs), which are differentiated, targeted, biologic therapeutics for cancer and other serious diseases, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of its common stock. Molecular also intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the shares of common stock offered in the public offering on the same terms and conditions. All of the shares in the offering are to be sold by Molecular.

Molecular intends to use the net proceeds from the offering, together with its existing cash and cash equivalents, to fund: its Phase II clinical studies for MT-3724 and/or development of other CD20-targeted molecules; its ongoing Phase I clinical study of MT-5111; its share of development expenses in its CD38 collaboration with Takeda; its PD-L1 program (including its anticipated upcoming Phase I clinical study for MT-6402); further preclinical development and drug discovery activities in its other programs; and for working capital and general corporate purposes. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

BofA Securities, Cowen, Evercore ISI and Barclays are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The securities are being offered by Molecular pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 that was previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and declared effective by the SEC. A preliminary prospectus supplement relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC. When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to these securities may be obtained from BofA Securities, Inc., c/o BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department, or via e-mail at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Services, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, Attention: Prospectus Department, or via telephone at (833) 297-2926; Evercore Group L.L.C., Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 55 East 52nd Street, 36th Floor, New York, NY 10055, via telephone at (888) 474-0200, or via e-mail at ecm.prospectus@evercore.com; or Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, via telephone at (888) 603-5847, or via e-mail at Barclaysprospectus@broadridge.comdg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com. You may also obtain these documents free of charge by visiting the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

