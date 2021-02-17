 

Leo Acquisitions Announces Filing of Filing Statement in Connection With Qualifying Transaction

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for release publication, distribution or dissemination directly, or indirectly, in whole or in part, in or into the United States.

TORONTO, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leo Acquisitions Corp. (NEX: LEQ.H) (“Leo” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has received conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) for its previously announced Qualifying Transaction (as defined in TSXV Policy 2.4) (the “Transaction”) with PsyBio Therapeutics, Inc. (“PsyBio”), a US-based biotechnology company developing a new class of drugs intended for the treatment of mental health challenges and other disorders. The Transaction will result in a reverse take-over of Leo by the shareholders of PsyBio.

Completion of the Transaction remains subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In accordance with TSXV requirements, Leo has filed a filing statement dated February 17, 2021 (the “Filing Statement”) on Leo’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com

Closing of the Transaction is expected to occur on or about February 19, 2021. The Company will issue a further news release announcing the closing of the Transaction and the date on which trading in the common shares of the Company, following their reclassification as subordinate voting shares, will resume on the TSXV. Trading will remain halted pending completion of the Transaction and the issuance of the final TSXV bulletin in respect of the Transaction.

About PsyBio Therapeutics

PsyBio is a US-based biotechnology company developing a new class of drugs intended for the potential treatment of mental health challenges and other disorders. In collaboration with Miami University based in Oxford, Ohio, PsyBio has retained the global exclusive rights to a proprietary platform technology that biologically synthesizes psilocybin and other targeted next generation psychoactive compounds that are produced naturally in fungi and plants. Management of PsyBio expects that the technology will enable the rapid generation of these highly stable psychoactive compounds cheaper, faster and greener than other published methods.

