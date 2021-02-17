 

Talis Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talis Biomedical Corporation (Nasdaq: TLIS), a company dedicated to developing innovative molecular diagnostic tests for infectious diseases at the point-of-care, today announced the closing of its previously announced initial public offering of 15,870,000 shares of its common stock, which includes 2,070,000 shares sold pursuant to the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional shares, at a price to the public of $16.00 per share. Including the option exercise, the aggregate gross proceeds to Talis from the offering were approximately $253.9 million, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses. The shares began trading on The Nasdaq Global Market on February 12, 2021, under the ticker symbol “TLIS.”

J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities and Piper Sandler & Co. acted as book-running managers for the offering. BTIG acted as co-manager for the offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and was declared effective on February 11, 2021. Copies of the registration statement can be accessed through the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at www.sec.gov. The offering was made only by means of a written prospectus, forming a part of the effective registration statement. A copy of the final prospectus relating to the initial public offering may be obtained from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (866) 803-9204, or by emailing prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; BofA Securities, Attention: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, by telephone at (800) 294-1322, or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; or Piper Sandler & Co., Attention: Prospectus Department, 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, MN 55402, by telephone at (800) 747-3924, or by email at prospectus@psc.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Talis

Talis is dedicated to transforming diagnostic testing by developing and commercializing innovative products that are designed to enable accurate, low cost and rapid molecular testing for infectious diseases at the point-of-care, beginning with COVID-19. The company is developing the Talis One, a compact, sample-to-answer, cloud-enabled, molecular diagnostic platform.

Contact:
Media & Investors
Emily Faucette
efaucette@talisbio.com
+1.415.595.9407




