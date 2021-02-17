iMedia Brands Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMBI) today announced that it intends to offer and sell shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. iMedia Brands also intends to grant the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the shares of common stock sold in the offering at the public offering price. All of the securities in the proposed offering are to be sold by iMedia Brands.

A shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-239857) relating to the offering of the shares of common stock described above was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on July 14, 2020 and declared effective by the SEC on July 27, 2020. The shares may be offered only by means of a prospectus. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the offering will be filed with the SEC on February 17, 2021 and may be obtained on the SEC’s web site at www.sec.gov when available. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may also be obtained by contacting Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 350, Minneapolis, MN 55402, Attn: Equity Capital Markets, by telephone at (612) 334-6300 or by e-mail at prospectus@chlm.com . The final terms of the proposed offering will be disclosed in a final prospectus supplement to be filed with the SEC.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of these securities, nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is not permitted.

About iMedia Brands, Inc.

iMedia Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMBI) is a leading interactive media company that owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. Its brand portfolio spans multiple business models and product categories. Its television brands are ShopHQ, ShopBulldogTV, ShopHQHealth and LaVenta. Its media commerce services brands are Float Left Interactive and i3PL Services. Its consumer brands include J.W. Hulme, OurGalleria.com and TheCloseOut.com . Please visit www.imediabrands.com for more investor information.