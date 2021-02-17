 

HP Inc. Appoints Marie Myers as Chief Financial Officer

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HP Inc. today announced the appointment of Marie Myers as Chief Financial Officer. Myers has been serving as acting CFO and Chief Transformation Officer since October 2020. Today’s announcement is effective immediately.

Myers brings more than 20 years of HP experience to the role. In addition to serving in numerous financial leadership positions, she has driven an aggressive agenda as HP’s Chief Transformation Officer to strengthen the company's digital capabilities in ways that better serve customers while reducing operating costs.

“Marie is one of HP’s most respected leaders and she has a proven track record of success throughout her career,” said Enrique Lores, President and Chief Executive Officer, HP Inc. “As our acting CFO and chief transformation officer, she has consistently driven strong results, unlocked new sources of value, and positioned us well to deliver on our priorities. Marie’s strategic acuity, operational discipline and purpose-driven leadership will serve us well as we execute our strategy and drive long-term shareholder value.”

During her two decades with HP, Myers has served as HP’s Global Controller and Americas CFO of the company’s Personal Systems business unit, among other roles. In addition, she served as HP’s finance lead during the separation of Hewlett-Packard Company in 2015, one of the largest and most complex separations in business history. Myers also previously served as CFO at UiPath, a leading robotics process automation company.

As HP’s Chief Transformation Officer since June 2020, Myers has successfully led the company’s Information Technology and Transformation organizations, with a focus on implementing technologies, tools, and processes that better serve customers, enable new business models, and deliver cost savings. She will continue to oversee this work until a new Chief Transformation Officer is named.

Myers is a passionate advocate for diversity and science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education, and she serves on the boards of the University of St. Thomas Advisory in Houston, and the University of Queensland in America, Inc.

A native of Australia, she earned her Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Bachelor of Economics from the University of Queensland in Brisbane. She also earned a Master of Business Administration from the University of St. Thomas in Houston, Texas.

About HP Inc.
HP Inc. creates technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere. Through our product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers and 3D printing solutions, we engineer experiences that amaze. More information about HP Inc. is available at hp.com.

Wertpapier


