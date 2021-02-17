Green Brick Partners, Inc. Announces Dates For 8-K Filing and Earnings Call

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Brick Partners, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRBK) (the “Company” or “Green Brick”) announced that the Company will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, after the market closes on Monday, March 8, 2021. Jim Brickman, Green Brick’s CEO, will host an earnings conference call to discuss its results at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. The call can be accessed via the following dial-in:



Live participant toll free dial-in (domestic): 800-374-0137 Live participant dial-in (international): 904-685-8013 Participants must use this conference ID code to join the call: 5479336



A replay of the call will be available from approximately 2:45 p.m. Eastern Time on March 9, 2021 through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on March 23, 2021. The replay can be accessed via the following dial-in: