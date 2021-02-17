 

Green Brick Partners, Inc. Announces Dates For 8-K Filing and Earnings Call

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Brick Partners, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRBK) (the “Company” or “Green Brick”) announced that the Company will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, after the market closes on Monday, March 8, 2021. Jim Brickman, Green Brick’s CEO, will host an earnings conference call to discuss its results at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. The call can be accessed via the following dial-in:

Live participant toll free dial-in (domestic):    800-374-0137
     
Live participant dial-in (international):   904-685-8013
     
Participants must use this conference ID code to join the call:   5479336


A replay of the call will be available from approximately 2:45 p.m. Eastern Time on March 9, 2021 through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on March 23, 2021. The replay can be accessed via the following dial-in:

Replay participant toll free dial-in (domestic):   855-859-2056
     
Replay participant dial-in (international):   404-537-3406
     
Participants must use this conference ID code to join the call:    5479336


About Green Brick Partners, Inc.
Green Brick Partners, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRBK) is a diversified homebuilding and land development company. Green Brick owns four homebuilders in Dallas, Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, and Trophy Signature Homes), as well as a controlling interest in homebuilders in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group), Port St. Lucie, Florida (GHO Homes), and Dallas, Texas (Centre Living Homes). Green Brick also owns a noncontrolling interest in Challenger Homes in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and retains interests in related financial services platforms, including Green Brick Title, Green Brick Mortgage, and BHome Mortgage. The Company is engaged in all aspects of the homebuilding process, including land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sales for its residential neighborhoods and master planned communities.

Contact:
Richard A. Costello
Chief Financial Officer
(469) 573-6755




Wertpapier


