New York Mortgage Trust 2020 Fourth Quarter Conference Call Scheduled for Thursday, February 25, 2021

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: NYMT) (the “Company”) is scheduled to report financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 after the close of market on February 24, 2021. New York Mortgage Trust's executive management will host a conference call and audio webcast at 9:00 a.m., Eastern Time, on Thursday, February 25, 2021. The conference call dial-in number is 877-312-8806.



A live audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed via the Internet, on a listen-only basis, at the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.nymtrust.com. Please allow extra time, prior to the call, to visit the site and download the necessary software to listen to the Internet broadcast.