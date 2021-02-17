Guidewire Promotes Multiple PartnerConnect Solution Partners

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently, today announced that seven Solution partners have been promoted within the PartnerConnect Solution Alliance Program for their contributions serving mutual customers. PartnerConnect includes four relationship tiers (or levels); Access, Select, Advantage, and Premier. The PartnerConnect tiers are designed to recognize individual partners based on their achievements and promotions are awarded as partners gain more market traction when their integrated solutions are adopted by Guidewire customers.

Joining current Premier tier partners Enterprise Holdings, Hyland, OpenText, Quadient, and Smart Communications is: