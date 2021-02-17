 

Guidewire Promotes Multiple PartnerConnect Solution Partners

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.02.2021, 22:15  |  37   |   |   

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently, today announced that seven Solution partners have been promoted within the PartnerConnect Solution Alliance Program for their contributions serving mutual customers. PartnerConnect includes four relationship tiers (or levels); Access, Select, Advantage, and Premier. The PartnerConnect tiers are designed to recognize individual partners based on their achievements and promotions are awarded as partners gain more market traction when their integrated solutions are adopted by Guidewire customers.

Joining current Premier tier partners Enterprise Holdings, Hyland, OpenText, Quadient, and Smart Communications is:

  • Verisk provides predictive analytics and decision-support solutions to customers in the insurance, energy and specialized markets, and financial services industries. The company’s analytic solutions address insurance underwriting and claims, fraud, regulatory compliance, fraud regulatory reporting, natural resources, catastrophes, economic forecasting, geopolitical risks, as well as environmental, social and governance (ESG) matters.

Partners promoted to the Advantage tier include:

  • Hi Marley allows adjusters to easily initiate texting to the insured with capabilities like: Custom messaging to collect opt in, message templates to deliver cohesive messaging, real time translation, outbound media to share PDFs and other media types, and an industry compliant transcript stored directly in Guidewire ClaimCenter. A survey tool can also be leveraged in the same text thread to gather real time customer feedback.
  • OneSpan provides an e-signature solution that allows insurance companies to accelerate the approval process and get documents signed digitally, faster and more securely – including new business applications, waivers, beneficiary forms, policy and claims documents.
  • Prelude Software’s PayPilot Disbursement Hub Solution is the single source for omni-channel, automated, payment processing gateway with Ready for Guidewire accelerators that provide robust, digital payment modalities, including self-service payee portals with payment choices, with native modules and integration with best-of-class, third-party solutions.

Promoted to the Select tier:

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Guidewire Promotes Multiple PartnerConnect Solution Partners Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently, today announced that seven Solution partners have been promoted within the PartnerConnect Solution Alliance Program for their …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EHang Holdings Limited Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Labaton Sucharow; ...
MedMen Announces Equity Private Placement
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EHang Holdings Limited Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Labaton Sucharow; ...
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 38 Percent to $0.55 Per Share
MedMen Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results
CenterPoint Energy Announces Its Support of the Proposed Merger Between Enable Midstream Partners, ...
Expedia Group, Inc. Announces Pricing of Concurrent Private Offerings of Senior Notes and ...
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Pfizer Initiates Pivotal Phase 2 MagnetisMM-3 Trial of BCMA-CD3 Bispecific Antibody Elranatamab ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Palantir Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Catcha Investment Corp Announces Pricing of Upsized $275 Million Initial Public Offering
bluebird bio Announces Temporary Suspension on Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 Studies of LentiGlobin Gene ...
Tilray to Report 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 17, 2021
Kraft Heinz Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Applied DNA and Cytocheck Detect First Instance of SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.7 Variant in Kansas
TechnipFMC Completes Separation of Two Industry-Leading, Independent, Publicly Traded Companies
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:55 Uhr
Church Mutual Selects Guidewire Cloud to Accelerate Claims Transformation
16.02.21
Vienna Insurance Group’s Digital Start-up, Beesafe, Achieves Rapid Four-month Guidewire Deployment in Midst of Global Pandemic
11.02.21
Kube Partners’ Detector R2 Add-on for ClaimCenter Now Available in Guidewire Marketplace
09.02.21
TrueMotion Joins Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution Alliance Ecosystem; Introduces Claims Accelerator Powered by Smartphone Telematics Data
08.02.21
Guidewire erhält drei XCelent-Auszeichnungen für die Policenverwaltung in EMEA
08.02.21
Guidewire Receives Three XCelent Awards for Policy Administration in EMEA
02.02.21
ClaimFox’s Claim File Request Fulfillment Integration for ClaimCenter Now Available in Guidewire Marketplace
28.01.21
Wawanesa Selects Guidewire Cloud for Digital Business Growth
27.01.21
Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution Alliance Ecosystem Celebrates 100 Partner Milestone
22.01.21
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation of Guidewire Software, Inc.