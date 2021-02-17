Guidewire Promotes Multiple PartnerConnect Solution Partners
Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently, today announced that seven Solution partners have been promoted within the PartnerConnect Solution Alliance Program for their contributions serving mutual customers. PartnerConnect includes four relationship tiers (or levels); Access, Select, Advantage, and Premier. The PartnerConnect tiers are designed to recognize individual partners based on their achievements and promotions are awarded as partners gain more market traction when their integrated solutions are adopted by Guidewire customers.
Joining current Premier tier partners Enterprise Holdings, Hyland, OpenText, Quadient, and Smart Communications is:
- Verisk provides predictive analytics and decision-support solutions to customers in the insurance, energy and specialized markets, and financial services industries. The company’s analytic solutions address insurance underwriting and claims, fraud, regulatory compliance, fraud regulatory reporting, natural resources, catastrophes, economic forecasting, geopolitical risks, as well as environmental, social and governance (ESG) matters.
Partners promoted to the Advantage tier include:
- Hi Marley allows adjusters to easily initiate texting to the insured with capabilities like: Custom messaging to collect opt in, message templates to deliver cohesive messaging, real time translation, outbound media to share PDFs and other media types, and an industry compliant transcript stored directly in Guidewire ClaimCenter. A survey tool can also be leveraged in the same text thread to gather real time customer feedback.
- OneSpan provides an e-signature solution that allows insurance companies to accelerate the approval process and get documents signed digitally, faster and more securely – including new business applications, waivers, beneficiary forms, policy and claims documents.
- Prelude Software’s PayPilot Disbursement Hub Solution is the single source for omni-channel, automated, payment processing gateway with Ready for Guidewire accelerators that provide robust, digital payment modalities, including self-service payee portals with payment choices, with native modules and integration with best-of-class, third-party solutions.
Promoted to the Select tier:
