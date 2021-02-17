Workiva Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

"We are pleased with our fourth quarter and full year 2020 results, which beat guidance for revenue and operating income," said Marty Vanderploeg, Chief Executive Officer.

"We have successfully upgraded all of our customers to our new platform, which is more open and scalable," added Vanderploeg. "With the upgrade now complete, we are prioritizing three areas where we see opportunities for revenue growth: development and deployment of fit-for-purpose solutions, global expansion and our partner ecosystem."

"On the strength of record subscription bookings in the fourth quarter, we are raising guidance for fiscal 2021 revenue," said Stuart Miller, Chief Financial Officer.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

Revenue: Total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020 reached $93.8 million, an increase of 16.9% from $80.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Subscription and support revenue contributed $81.0 million, up 22.4% versus the fourth quarter of 2019. Professional services revenue was $12.9 million, a decrease of 8.9% compared to the same quarter in the prior year.

Gross Profit: GAAP gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $70.2 million compared with $57.2 million in the same quarter of 2019. GAAP gross margin was 74.8% versus 71.3% in the fourth quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $71.0 million, an increase of 22.2% compared with the prior year's fourth quarter, and non-GAAP gross margin was 75.6% compared to 72.3% in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Results from Operations: GAAP loss from operations for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $5.1 million compared with a loss of $14.4 million in the prior year's fourth quarter. Non-GAAP income from operations was $5.2 million, compared with non-GAAP loss from operations of $4.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

GAAP Net Loss: GAAP net loss for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $8.0 million compared with a net loss of $16.1 million for the prior year's fourth quarter. GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share was $0.16 compared with a net loss per basic and diluted share of $0.34 in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Non-GAAP Net Income/Loss: Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $4.6 million compared with a net loss of $4.1 million in the prior year's fourth quarter. Non-GAAP net income per basic and diluted share was $0.09 and $0.09, respectively, compared with a net loss per basic and diluted share of $0.09, in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Liquidity: As of December 31, 2020, Workiva had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities totaling $530.0 million, compared with $488.0 million as of December 31, 2019. Workiva had $345.0 million aggregate principal amount of 1.125% convertible senior notes due in 2026 and $18.4 million of other financing obligations outstanding as of December 31, 2020.

Key Metrics and Recent Business Highlights

Customers: Workiva had 3,723 customers as of December 31, 2020, a net increase of 213 customers from December 31, 2019.

Revenue Retention Rate: As of December 31, 2020, Workiva's revenue retention rate (excluding add-on revenue) was 95.0%, and the revenue retention rate including add-on revenue was 109.5%. Add-on revenue includes changes in both solutions and pricing for existing customers.

As of December 31, 2020, Workiva's revenue retention rate (excluding add-on revenue) was 95.0%, and the revenue retention rate including add-on revenue was 109.5%. Add-on revenue includes changes in both solutions and pricing for existing customers. Large Contracts: As of December 31, 2020, Workiva had 847 customers with an annual contract value (ACV) of more than $100,000, up 30% from 652 customers at December 31, 2019. Workiva had 419 customers with an ACV of more than $150,000, up 47% from 285 customers in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Full Year 2020 Financial Highlights

Revenue: Total revenue for the full year 2020 was $351.6 million, an increase of 18.0% compared with $297.9 million in the prior year. Subscription and support revenue was $295.9 million, an increase of 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Gross Profit: GAAP gross profit for 2020 was $261.4 million compared with $212.9 million in the prior year. GAAP gross margin was 74.4% in 2020. Non-GAAP gross profit was $264.6 million, an increase of 22.4% compared with the prior year, and non-GAAP gross margin was 75.2%.

Results from Operations: GAAP loss from operations for the full year 2020 was $37.8 million compared with a loss from operations of $45.4 million in the prior year. Non-GAAP income from operations was $8.0 million compared with a loss from operations of $9.6 million in 2019.

GAAP Net Loss: GAAP net loss for 2020 was $48.4 million compared with a net loss of $47.5 million in the prior year. GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share was $1.00 compared with a loss per basic and diluted share of $1.03 in 2019.

Non-GAAP Net Income/Loss: Non-GAAP net income for 2020 was $6.3 million compared with a net loss of $8.4 million in the prior year. Non-GAAP net income per basic and diluted share was $0.13 and $0.12, respectively, compared with a non-GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share of $0.18 in 2019.

Cash Flow: Net cash provided by operating activities was $33.2 million in 2020, compared to cash provided by operating activities of $30.9 million in 2019.

Financial Outlook

As of February 17, 2021, Workiva is providing guidance as follows:

First Quarter 2021 Guidance:

Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $100.0 million to $101.0 million.

GAAP loss from operations is expected to be in the range of $8.5 million to $7.5 million.

Non-GAAP income from operations is expected to be in the range of $4.0 million to $5.0 million.

GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.23 to $0.21.

Non-GAAP net income per basic share is expected to be in the range of $0.06 to $0.08.

Net income (loss) per basic share is based on 50.2 million weighted-average shares outstanding.

Full Year 2021 Guidance:

Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $409.0 million to $411.0 million.

GAAP loss from operations is expected to be in the range of $71.0 million to $69.0 million.

Non-GAAP loss from operations is expected to be in the range of $12.0 million to $10.0 million.

GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share is expected to be in the range of $1.63 to $1.59.

Non-GAAP net loss per basic share is expected to be in the range of $0.30 to $0.26.

Net income (loss) per basic share is based on 51.4 million weighted-average shares outstanding.

Workiva has factored into its guidance the expected impacts of COVID-19 on its business and results of operations based on currently available information. Significant variation from these assumptions could cause the company to change its guidance, and it undertakes no obligation to update its assumptions, expectations or guidance. These statements are forward-looking, and actual results may differ materially, as further discussed below under the heading "Safe Harbor Statement."

Quarterly Conference Call

Workiva will host a conference call today at 5:00 p.m. ET to review the Company’s financial results for the fourth quarter, in addition to discussing the Company’s outlook for the first quarter and full year 2021. To access this call, dial 833-968-1977 (U.S. domestic) or 647-689-6649 (international). The conference ID is 9516867. A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible in the "Investor Relations" section of Workiva’s website at www.workiva.com. A replay of this conference call can also be accessed through February 24, 2021, at 800-585-8367 (U.S. domestic) or 416-621-4642 (international). The replay pass code is 9516867. An archived webcast of this conference call will also be available an hour after the completion of the call in the "Investor Relations" section of the Company’s website at www.workiva.com.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc. (NYSE: WK) simplifies complex work for thousands of organizations worldwide. Customers trust Workiva’s open, intelligent and intuitive platform to connect data, documents and teams. The results: more efficiency, greater transparency and less risk. Learn more at workiva.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The non-GAAP adjustments referenced herein relate to the exclusion of stock-based compensation and non-cash interest expense. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP historical financial measures has been provided in Table I at the end of this press release. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP guidance has been provided in Table II at the end of this press release.

Workiva believes that the use of non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin, non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share is helpful to its investors. These measures, which are referred to as non-GAAP financial measures, are not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP. Non-GAAP gross profit is calculated by excluding stock-based compensation expense attributable to cost of revenues from gross profit. Non-GAAP gross margin is the ratio calculated by dividing non-GAAP gross profit by revenues. Non-GAAP income(loss) from operations is calculated by excluding stock-based compensation expense from loss from operations. Non-GAAP net income (loss) is calculated by excluding stock-based compensation expense, net of tax, and non-cash interest expense related to our convertible senior notes from net loss. Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share is calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income (loss) by the weighted- average shares outstanding as presented in the calculation of GAAP net loss per share. Because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of equity instruments that can impact a company’s non-cash expenses, Workiva believes that providing non-GAAP financial measures that exclude stock-based compensation expense allows for more meaningful comparisons between its operating results from period to period. Under GAAP, certain convertible debt instruments that may be settled in cash on conversion are required to be accounted for as separate liability and equity components in a manner that reflects our non-convertible debt borrowing rate. This results in the debt component being treated as though it was issued at a discount, with the debt discount being accreted as additional non-cash interest expense over the term of the notes using the effective interest method. As a result, we believe that excluding this non-cash interest expense attributable to the debt discount in calculating our non-GAAP measures is useful because this interest expense does not represent a cash outflow and is not indicative of our ongoing operational performance. Workiva’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures as tools for financial and operational decision making and for evaluating Workiva’s own operating results over different periods of time.

Non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in Workiva’s industry, as other companies in the industry may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because the non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and exclude expenses that may have a material impact on Workiva’s reported financial results. Further, stock-based compensation expense has been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future a significant recurring expense in Workiva’s business and an important part of the compensation provided to its employees. The presentation of non-GAAP financial information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors should review the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures included below, and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate Workiva’s business.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are subject to the safe harbor created thereby. These statements relate to future events or the Company’s future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of the Company or its industry to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements. In particular, statements about the Company’s expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, future events or future performance contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "outlook," "guidance" or the negative of those terms or other comparable terminology.

Please see the Company’s documents filed or to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company’s annual reports filed on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and any amendments thereto for a discussion of certain important risk factors that relate to forward-looking statements contained in this report. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While the Company believes these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. These and other important factors may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

WORKIVA INC.



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (unaudited) Revenue Subscription and support $ 80,970 $ 66,148 $ 295,877 $ 245,765 Professional services 12,864 14,117 55,717 52,126 Total revenue 93,834 80,265 351,594 297,891 Cost of revenue Subscription and support (1) 13,239 11,946 49,503 42,881 Professional services (1) 10,412 11,102 40,674 42,131 Total cost of revenue 23,651 23,048 90,177 85,012 Gross profit 70,183 57,217 261,417 212,879 Operating expenses Research and development (1) 24,386 23,216 94,844 89,921 Sales and marketing (1) 37,813 33,732 144,687 120,300 General and administrative (1) 13,124 14,675 59,688 48,064 Total operating expenses 75,323 71,623 299,219 258,285 Loss from operations (5,140 ) (14,406 ) (37,802 ) (45,406 ) Interest income 450 2,064 3,282 4,657 Interest expense (3,497 ) (3,456 ) (13,964 ) (6,027 ) Other expense, net (468 ) (305 ) (205 ) (564 ) Loss before (benefit) provision for income taxes (8,655 ) (16,103 ) (48,689 ) (47,340 ) (Benefit) provision for income taxes (642 ) 38 (291 ) 139 Net loss $ (8,013 ) $ (16,141 ) $ (48,398 ) $ (47,479 ) Net loss per common share: Basic and diluted $ (0.16 ) $ (0.34 ) $ (1.00 ) $ (1.03 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted 49,222,465 47,058,209 48,448,166 46,302,656

(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows: Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (unaudited) Cost of revenue Subscription and support $ 416 $ 412 $ 1,709 $ 1,554 Professional services 372 429 1,434 1,725 Operating expenses Research and development 2,310 1,990 8,100 8,006 Sales and marketing 2,695 2,593 11,062 8,792 General and administrative 4,547 4,431 23,466 15,707

WORKIVA INC.



CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands) As of December 31, 2020 2019 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 322,831 $ 381,742 Marketable securities 207,207 106,214 Accounts receivable, net 68,922 60,228 Deferred costs 21,923 14,108 Other receivables 3,155 2,432 Prepaid expenses and other 9,047 6,508 Total current assets 633,085 571,232 Property and equipment, net 29,365 32,300 Operating lease right-of-use assets 15,844 15,352 Deferred costs, non-current 23,421 14,977 Intangible assets, net 1,583 1,651 Other assets 3,708 3,439 Total assets $ 707,006 $ 638,951 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 2,843 $ 7,057 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 68,256 49,799 Deferred revenue 208,990 173,617 Finance lease obligations 1,705 1,629 Total current liabilities 281,794 232,102 Convertible senior notes, net 289,490 280,601 Deferred revenue, non-current 35,894 32,569 Other long-term liabilities 1,680 1,498 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 17,209 18,564 Finance lease obligations, non-current 16,662 19,415 Total liabilities 642,729 584,749 Stockholders’ equity Common stock 49 47 Additional paid-in-capital 478,698 420,170 Accumulated deficit (414,700 ) (366,302 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 230 287 Total stockholders’ equity 64,277 54,202 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 707,006 $ 638,951

WORKIVA INC.



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands) Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (8,013 ) $ (16,141 ) $ (48,398 ) $ (47,479 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,101 1,149 4,296 3,844 Stock-based compensation expense 10,340 9,855 45,771 35,784 Provision for (recovery of) doubtful accounts 32 (34 ) (159 ) (92 ) Amortization of premiums and discounts on marketable securities, net 349 102 668 13 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 2,248 2,179 8,889 3,262 Deferred income tax 68 2 — (65 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (12,833 ) (16,364 ) (8,028 ) 5,166 Deferred costs (9,572 ) (2,300 ) (15,953 ) (10,268 ) Operating lease right-of-use asset 914 747 3,906 2,552 Other receivables (709 ) (780 ) (680 ) (1,250 ) Prepaid expenses 564 1,653 (2,492 ) (2,084 ) Other assets 385 489 (215 ) (1,860 ) Accounts payable (851 ) 1,993 (4,106 ) 2,153 Deferred revenue 26,165 17,927 37,479 32,039 Operating lease liability (1,087 ) (809 ) (4,525 ) (3,035 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities 4,252 2,399 16,790 12,238 Net cash provided by operating activities 13,353 2,067 33,243 30,918 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property and equipment (110 ) (244 ) (1,873 ) (3,104 ) Purchase of marketable securities (130,657 ) (17,099 ) (175,926 ) (112,565 ) Sale of marketable securities — — 11,423 498 Maturities of marketable securities 20,585 6,450 62,922 26,840 Purchase of intangible assets (43 ) (22 ) (296 ) (734 ) Other — — — (1,000 ) Net cash used in investing activities (110,225 ) (10,915 ) (103,750 ) (90,065 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from option exercises 4,936 1,659 19,189 24,152 Taxes paid related to net share settlements of stock-based compensation awards (11,546 ) — (13,657 ) (390 ) Proceeds from shares issued in connection with employee stock purchase plan — — 7,227 4,922 Proceeds from the issuance of convertible senior notes, net of issuance costs — — — 335,899 Principal payments on finance lease obligations (429 ) (392 ) (1,641 ) (1,565 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (7,039 ) 1,267 11,118 363,018 Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash 610 199 478 287 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (103,301 ) (7,382 ) (58,911 ) 304,158 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 426,132 389,124 381,742 77,584 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 322,831 $ 381,742 $ 322,831 $ 381,742

TABLE I

WORKIVA INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP INFORMATION

(in thousands, except share and per share) Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Gross profit, subscription and support $ 67,731 $ 54,202 $ 246,374 $ 202,884 Add back: Stock-based compensation 416 412 1,709 1,554 Gross profit, subscription and support, non-GAAP $ 68,147 $ 54,614 $ 248,083 $ 204,438 As a percentage of subscription and support revenue, non-GAAP 84.2 % 82.6 % 83.8 % 83.2 % Gross profit, professional services $ 2,452 $ 3,015 $ 15,043 $ 9,995 Add back: Stock-based compensation 372 429 1,434 1,725 Gross profit, professional services, non-GAAP $ 2,824 $ 3,444 $ 16,477 $ 11,720 As a percentage of professional services revenue, non-GAAP 22.0 % 24.4 % 29.6 % 22.5 % Gross profit $ 70,183 $ 57,217 $ 261,417 $ 212,879 Add back: Stock-based compensation 788 841 3,143 3,279 Gross profit, non-GAAP $ 70,971 $ 58,058 $ 264,560 $ 216,158 As percentage of revenue, non-GAAP 75.6 % 72.3 % 75.2 % 72.6 % Cost of revenue, subscription and support $ 13,239 $ 11,946 $ 49,503 $ 42,881 Less: Stock-based compensation 416 412 1,709 1,554 Cost of revenue, subscription and support, non-GAAP $ 12,823 $ 11,534 $ 47,794 $ 41,327 As percentage of revenue, non-GAAP 13.7 % 14.4 % 13.6 % 13.9 % Cost of revenue, professional services $ 10,412 $ 11,102 $ 40,674 $ 42,131 Less: Stock-based compensation 372 429 1,434 1,725 Cost of revenue, professional services, non-GAAP $ 10,040 $ 10,673 $ 39,240 $ 40,406 As percentage of revenue, non-GAAP 10.7 % 13.3 % 11.2 % 13.6 % Research and development $ 24,386 $ 23,216 $ 94,844 $ 89,921 Less: Stock-based compensation 2,310 1,990 8,100 8,006 Research and development, non-GAAP $ 22,076 $ 21,226 $ 86,744 $ 81,915 As percentage of revenue, non-GAAP 23.5 % 26.4 % 24.7 % 27.5 % Sales and marketing $ 37,813 $ 33,732 $ 144,687 $ 120,300 Less: Stock-based compensation 2,695 2,593 11,062 8,792 Sales and marketing, non-GAAP $ 35,118 $ 31,139 $ 133,625 $ 111,508 As percentage of revenue, non-GAAP 37.4 % 38.8 % 38.0 % 37.4 % General and administrative $ 13,124 $ 14,675 $ 59,688 $ 48,064 Less: Stock-based compensation 4,547 4,431 23,466 15,707 General and administrative, non-GAAP $ 8,577 $ 10,244 $ 36,222 $ 32,357 As percentage of revenue, non-GAAP 9.1 % 12.8 % 10.3 % 10.9 % Loss from operations $ (5,140) $ (14,406) $ (37,802) $ (45,406) Add back: Stock-based compensation 10,340 9,855 45,771 35,784 Income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP $ 5,200 $ (4,551) $ 7,969 $ (9,622) As percentage of revenue, non-GAAP 5.5 % (5.7) % 2.3 % (3.2) % Net loss $ (8,013) $ (16,141) $ (48,398) $ (47,479) Add back: Stock-based compensation 10,340 9,855 45,771 35,784 Add back: Non-cash interest expense related to convertible senior notes 2,248 2,179 8,889 3,263 Net income (loss), non-GAAP $ 4,575 $ (4,107) $ 6,262 $ (8,432) As percentage of revenue, non-GAAP 4.9 % (5.1) % 1.8 % (2.8) % Net loss per basic and diluted share: $ (0.16) $ (0.34) $ (1.00) $ (1.03) Add back: Stock-based compensation 0.20 0.20 0.95 0.78 Add back: Non-cash interest expense related to convertible senior notes 0.05 0.05 0.18 0.07 Net income (loss) per basic share, non-GAAP $ 0.09 $ (0.09) $ 0.13 $ (0.18) Net income (loss) per diluted share, non-GAAP $ 0.09 $ (0.09) $ 0.12 $ (0.18) Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic, non-GAAP 49,222,465 47,058,209 48,448,166 46,302,656 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted, non-GAAP 53,776,276 47,058,209 52,864,771 46,302,656

TABLE II

WORKIVA INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP GUIDANCE

(in thousands, except share and per share data) Three months ending March 31, 2021 Year ending December 31, 2021 Loss from operations, GAAP range $ (8,500 ) - $ (7,500 ) $ (71,000 ) - $ (69,000 ) Add back: Stock-based compensation 12,500 12,500 59,000 59,000 Income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP range $ 4,000 - $ 5,000 $ (12,000 ) - $ (10,000 ) Net loss per share, GAAP range $ (0.23 ) - $ (0.21 ) $ (1.63 ) - $ (1.59 ) Add back: Stock-based compensation 0.25 0.25 1.15 1.15 Add back: Non-cash interest expense related to convertible senior notes 0.04 0.04 0.18 0.18 Net income (loss) per share, basic, non-GAAP range $ 0.06 - $ 0.08 $ (0.30 ) - $ (0.26 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic 50,200,000 50,200,000 51,400,000 51,400,000

