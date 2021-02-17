 

Sangamo Therapeutics Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Conference Call and Webcast

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGMO), a genomic medicine company, announced today that the Company has scheduled the release of its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. The press release will be followed by a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET, which will be open to the public via telephone and webcast. During the conference call, the Company will review its financial results and provide business updates.

The conference call dial-in numbers are (877) 377-7553 for domestic callers and (678) 894-3968 for international callers. The conference ID number for the call is 1795427. Participants may access the live webcast via a link on the Sangamo Therapeutics website in the Investors and Media section under Events and Presentations. A conference call replay will be available for one week following the conference call. The conference call replay numbers for domestic and international callers are (855) 859-2056 and (404) 537-3406, respectively. The conference ID number for the replay is 1795427.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics is committed to translating ground-breaking science into genomic medicines with the potential to transform patients’ lives using gene therapy, cell therapy, and genome engineering. For more information about Sangamo, visit www.sangamo.com.



