Equitable Holdings Announces $1 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (“Equitable Holdings”, or the “Company”) (NYSE: EQH) announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized a $1 billion share repurchase program.

“The uninterrupted execution of our capital management program highlights the strength and resiliency of our balance sheet. Combined with our strong performance amidst a challenging year, we remain confident in our ability to generate sustainable cash flows and return capital to shareholders,” said Anders Malmström, Chief Financial Officer of Equitable Holdings. “The announcement of a new $1 billion share repurchase authorization further evidences our commitment to delivering attractive capital returns and generating value for our shareholders.”