 

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Announces Management Promotions

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE American: NOG) (“Northern”) today is pleased to announce the promotions of Mike Kelly and James Evans.

PROMOTIONS

Northern announced the following promotions effective immediately:

  • Mike Kelly, currently Executive Vice President of Finance, is promoted to Chief Strategy Officer
  • Jim Evans, currently Senior Vice President of Engineering, is promoted to Executive Vice President & Chief Engineer

“Both Mike and Jim have worked tirelessly to continue to grow our enterprise,” commented Nick O’Grady, Chief Executive Officer. “As we continue to build and scale Northern into a national franchise, these promotions are well deserved as recognition of their stellar efforts and growing roles within the organization.”

Mike Kelly has been named Chief Strategy Officer. Mr. Kelly has served as Northern’s Executive Vice President of Finance since January 2020.

Jim Evans has been named Executive Vice President & Chief Engineer. Mr. Evans has served as Senior Vice President of Engineering since January 2020, prior to which he served as Vice President of Engineering since June 2018 and in other roles since joining Northern in 2013.

ABOUT NORTHERN OIL AND GAS

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. is a company with a primary strategy of investing in non-operated minority working and mineral interests in oil & gas properties, with a core area of focus in the premier basins within the United States.

More information about Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. can be found at www.NorthernOil.com.



