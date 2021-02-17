Universal Insurance Holdings Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date and Estimated Weather Losses

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: UVE) will issue a press release reporting its fourth quarter results after the close of trading on the NYSE on Thursday, February 25, 2021. The company will host a conference call on Friday, February 26, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss its fourth quarter 2020 financial results. In addition, the company expects a fourth quarter total net impact of approximately $76.0 million, pre-tax (approximately $57.7 million, after-tax) for estimated weather events in excess of plan for named hurricanes and PCS events, in addition to prior year development of approximately $23.4 million pre-tax (approximately $17.8 million, after tax).

“We ended the year with an unprecedented number of named storms and PCS events. We continue to execute on our strategic priorities, including tailwinds from rate increases we have recently received approvals on and our continued focus on underwriting, which should position us well in the future,” said Stephen J. Donaghy, Chief Executive Officer.