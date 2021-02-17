Workiva Announces CFO Transition

“Jill is an accomplished leader with over 20 years of experience spanning accounting, treasury, risk management and finance. She has strong knowledge of Workiva’s business, processes, systems, and all aspects of our financial reporting and corporate governance,” said Marty Vanderploeg, Workiva President and CEO. “Additionally, Jill and Stuart have been effective partners for many years, and we expect a very smooth transition. I look forward to continuing to scale Workiva with Jill on our executive management team.”

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK), the company that simplifies complex work, today announced that Stuart Miller will retire as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer after serving in the role for the past seven years. Jill Klindt, Workiva’s Senior Vice President, Treasurer and Chief Accounting Officer, has been named Chief Financial Officer, effective Feb. 27, 2021.

“I want to thank Stuart for his dedication over the past seven years, guiding us from a private company, through an IPO and to the global SaaS company we are today,” said Vanderploeg. “He has been a valued colleague, and we will all miss him.”

“Working with the extraordinarily talented people at Workiva has been a highlight of my career,” said Miller. “I believe Workiva is in great hands with Jill as CFO, having worked closely with her for many years.”

About Jill Klindt

Jill Klindt, Workiva’s Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, was formerly the Company’s Chief Accounting Officer. In her previous role, Jill was responsible for Workiva’s global corporate accounting, tax strategy, treasury, procurement and enterprise risk management. Her career spans more than 20 years of extensive experience in financial management and business leadership. Prior to joining Workiva in 2008, she held finance and accounting positions at Wells Fargo Financial, CitiMortgage and Principal Residential Mortgage.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc. simplifies complex work for thousands of organizations worldwide. Customers trust Workiva’s open, intelligent and intuitive platform to connect data, documents and teams. The results: improved efficiency, greater transparency and less risk. Learn more at workiva.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210217005906/en/