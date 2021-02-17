 

Jean Blackwell elected chair of Ingevity’s board of directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.02.2021, 22:15  |  15   |   |   

Ingevity Corporation (NYSE: NGVT) today announced that Jean Blackwell has been elected by the company’s board of directors as chair of the board. Jean’s appointment comes in the wake of the untimely death of former Chairman Richard B. Kelson on February 13, 2021. Blackwell has been a member of Ingevity’s board of directors since the company’s spin-off from WestRock in 2016. She has served as the chair of the Audit Committee and a member of the Leadership Development and Compensation Committee.

“Jean is a strong and respected leader with a sharp business acumen and a pervasive understanding of every element of our business,” said John Fortson, Ingevity’s president and CEO. “She has been a highly engaged and dedicated board member, and we look forward to continued success under Jean’s guidance.”

Blackwell joined Cummins Inc. in 1997 and held various leadership roles during her tenure with the company including executive vice president and chief financial officer; vice president and general counsel; vice president, Cummins Business Services; and vice president, human resources. She ended her career there as executive vice president of Corporate Responsibility and chief executive officer of the Cummins Foundation. Before joining Cummins, Blackwell was budget director for the State of Indiana from 1993 to 1995, and executive director of the Indiana State Lottery Commission from 1991 to 1992. Earlier in her career, she was a partner at Bose McKinney & Evans LLP. Blackwell has been a member of Celanese Corporation’s board of directors since 2014 and serves as chair of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee and is a member of the Compensation and Management Development Committee. She also has been on the board of Johnson Controls International plc since 2018 and is a member of the Compensation Committee. She is also a former member of the boards of directors of Essendant Inc. and Phoenix Companies Inc. Blackwell holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics from The College of William and Mary and a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Michigan.

Ingevity: Purify, Protect and Enhance

Ingevity provides products and technologies that purify, protect, and enhance the world around us. Through a team of talented and experienced people, we develop, manufacture and bring to market solutions that help customers solve complex problems and make the world more sustainable. We operate in two reporting segments: Performance Chemicals, which includes specialty chemicals and engineered polymers; and Performance Materials, which includes high-performance activated carbon. These products are used in a variety of demanding applications, including asphalt paving, oil exploration and production, agrochemicals, adhesives, lubricants, publication inks, coatings, elastomers, bioplastics and automotive components that reduce gasoline vapor emissions. Headquartered in North Charleston, South Carolina, Ingevity operates from 25 locations around the world and employs approximately 1,750 people. The company is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: NGVT). For more information visit www.ingevity.com.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Jean Blackwell elected chair of Ingevity’s board of directors Ingevity Corporation (NYSE: NGVT) today announced that Jean Blackwell has been elected by the company’s board of directors as chair of the board. Jean’s appointment comes in the wake of the untimely death of former Chairman Richard B. Kelson on …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EHang Holdings Limited Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Labaton Sucharow; ...
MedMen Announces Equity Private Placement
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EHang Holdings Limited Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Labaton Sucharow; ...
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 38 Percent to $0.55 Per Share
MedMen Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results
CenterPoint Energy Announces Its Support of the Proposed Merger Between Enable Midstream Partners, ...
Expedia Group, Inc. Announces Pricing of Concurrent Private Offerings of Senior Notes and ...
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Pfizer Initiates Pivotal Phase 2 MagnetisMM-3 Trial of BCMA-CD3 Bispecific Antibody Elranatamab ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Palantir Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Catcha Investment Corp Announces Pricing of Upsized $275 Million Initial Public Offering
bluebird bio Announces Temporary Suspension on Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 Studies of LentiGlobin Gene ...
Tilray to Report 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 17, 2021
Kraft Heinz Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Applied DNA and Cytocheck Detect First Instance of SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.7 Variant in Kansas
TechnipFMC Completes Separation of Two Industry-Leading, Independent, Publicly Traded Companies
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.02.21
Ingevity increases capacity at activated carbon plant in Zhuhai, China
15.02.21
Ingevity mourns passing of Chairman of the Board Rick Kelson
10.02.21
Ingevity reports preliminary fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results