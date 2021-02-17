 

Entegris Appoints Two New Members to Board of Directors

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG), a world-class supplier of advanced materials and process solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries, today announced the appointment of two new members to its board of directors: Yvette Kanouff, a partner and chief technology officer at JC2 Ventures, and Rodney Clark, corporate vice president of the Worldwide Internet of Things (IoT) and Mixed Reality Sales at Microsoft Corporation. The addition of the two new directors is part of the board’s succession planning process.

Rodney Clark, Corporate vice president of the Worldwide Internet of Things (IoT) and Mixed Reality Sales at Microsoft Corporation (Photo: Entegris, Inc.)

“We are thrilled to welcome Yvette and Rodney to the Entegris board of directors,” said Paul L.H. Olson, chairman of Entegris’ board of directors. “Yvette and Rodney will bring fresh perspectives to the board that will help management enhance Entegris’ technology leadership position and execute on its strategic plan. With their additions, we believe that the board has a complementary mix of skills and experiences necessary to create value for Entegris’ stockholders and provide strong corporate governance.”

“Yvette brings to the board critical expertise fostering a culture of innovation and bringing disruptive technologies to market. Rodney also contributes significant technology experience to the boardroom, as well as deep expertise in driving customer engagement and building strategic partnerships,” said Bertrand Loy, Entegris’ president and chief executive officer. “Our board will benefit from their wealth of experiences, and I look forward to working with them as we continue to bring new and advanced technology solutions to the market, in close collaboration with our customers.”

In connection with the appointments of Ms. Kanouff and Mr. Clark, the board announced changes designed to further enhance its corporate governance and support board refreshment. The board has reduced the mandatory retirement age for independent directors from 75 to 72 and has introduced a 12-year term limit for all new independent directors joining the board. As a result of these changes, it is expected that two of Entegris’ current independent directors will retire by 2023. As announced at Entegris’ 2020 Analyst Day, the board aims to achieve 50% diversity among board members by no later than 2030.

