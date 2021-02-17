 

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Financial Results on Wednesday, March 3, 2021

17.02.2021, 22:15  |   |   |   

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE: TPVG) (the “Company”), the leading financing provider to venture growth stage companies backed by a select group of venture capital firms in the technology, life sciences and other high growth industries, today announced it will release its financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 after market-close on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. James P. Labe, chief executive officer and chairman of the board, Sajal K. Srivastava, president and chief investment officer, and Christopher M. Mathieu, chief financial officer, will host a conference call that same day at 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time to discuss the Company's financial results.

To listen to the call, investors and analysts should dial (844) 826-3038 (domestic) or +1 (412) 317-5184 (international) and ask to join the TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. call. Please dial in at least five minutes before the scheduled start time. A replay of the call will be available through April 3, 2021, by dialing (877) 344-7529 (domestic) or +1 (412) 317-0088 (international) and entering conference ID 10151700.

The conference call also will be available via a live audio webcast in the investor relations section of the Company’s website, http://www.tpvg.com. An online archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for 30 days after the call.

ABOUT TRIPLEPOINT VENTURE GROWTH BDC CORP.

The Company was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of TriplePoint Capital LLC, the leading global provider of financing across all stages of development to technology, life sciences and other high growth companies backed by a select group of venture capital firms. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize its total return to stockholders primarily in the form of current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation by lending primarily with warrants to venture growth stage companies. The Company is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements included herein may constitute “forward-looking statements,” which relate to future events or our future performance or financial condition. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results and conditions may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in our filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements made herein.



Wertpapier


