Empire State Realty Trust Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

“We took actions during the year to allow employee and tenant reentry with confidence to our buildings, collected rents, managed operating and capital expenses, promoted Empire State Building Observatory visits, supported our smaller retail tenants, and protected and fortified our balance sheet. Visits to the Observatory continue to grow gradually off a low base, despite interstate and international travel restrictions. We find ourselves in 2021 well-positioned with a long runway, a fully staffed investment team with a balance sheet that allows us the choice to expand our portfolio, and a more focused and improved team,” stated Anthony E. Malkin, Empire State Realty Trust’s Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “In 2020 we made great improvements to our disclosure. In our first year of GRESB participation, ESRT earned the highest possible 5 Star Rating and Green Star recognition, and a score of 88, in the 2020 GRESB Real Estate Assessment, an achievement that places ESRT in the top 20% of all respondents. Additionally, ESRT achieved Fitwel Champion certification for 83% of our Manhattan portfolio. We are the first portfolio in the Americas to receive the WELL Health-Safety rating, and 76% of our portfolio by square feet is Energy Star certified. Our goal is to provide tenants with energy efficient, healthy environments that provide them with a landlord who helps them meet their own ESG goals and therefore increases the desirability of our portfolio.”

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) (the "Company"), a real estate investment trust with office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, today reported its operational and financial results for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Fourth Quarter and Recent Highlights

Earnings per share was ($0.00) per fully diluted share.

Core Funds From Operations (“Core FFO”) was $0.17 per fully diluted share.

Same-Store Property Cash NOI excluding lease termination fees was up 1.5% from the fourth quarter of 2019 primarily driven by lower property operating expenses, partially offset by lower revenue compared to the prior year period driven by previously communicated large known move-outs.

Realized lease termination fees were $7.8 million, or approximately $0.03 per fully diluted share. This fee income was partially offset by the write off of $1.9 million of unamortized lease incentives associated with terminated leases, or approximately $0.01 per fully diluted share. In keeping with historical practice, the Company includes lease termination fees when calculating FFO and Core FFO.

Signed 33 new, renewal, and expansion leases, representing 413,356 rentable square feet.

Collected 95% of fourth quarter 2020 total billings with 96% for office tenants and 87% for retail tenants.

Strong liquidity position of $1.6 billion as of December 31, 2020, which consists of $527 million of cash plus an additional $1.1 billion of undrawn capacity under the Company’s revolving credit facility, which matures in August 2021 and has two six-month extension options subject to certain conditions. Moreover, the Company has no outstanding debt maturity until 2024.

Closed on a $180 million 10-year interest-only mortgage loan with a fixed rate of 2.83% for 250 West 57 th Street to bolster the Company’s liquidity and balance sheet flexibility.

Street to bolster the Company’s liquidity and balance sheet flexibility. Earned the highest possible GRESB 5 Star Rating and Green Star recognition, and a score of 88, in the 2020 GRESB Real Estate Assessment, an achievement that places ESRT in the top 20% of all respondents in our first year of GRESB participation.

Achieved Fitwel Champion status with 83% of the Company’s Manhattan portfolio awarded Fitwel certification, a rigorous third-party healthy building certification system that supports healthier workplace environments to help improve occupant health and productivity.

As of January 2021, 100% of the Company’s portfolio is powered by renewable wind energy.

In the fourth quarter and through February 16, 2021, the Company repurchased $25.3 million of its common stock at a weighted average price of $7.32 per share. This brings the cumulative total, since the stock repurchase program began on March 5, 2020 through February 16, 2021, to $147.2 million at a weighted average price of $8.34 per share.

Announced the approval of a new share repurchase program of up to $500 million during the period from January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021.

Expanded the Board of Directors to nine members, with the appointment of Grant H. Hill, effective November 30, 2020, as part of the Company’s ongoing commitment to board refreshment.

Full Year Highlights

Net loss attributable to common stockholders was ($0.10) per fully diluted share.

Core FFO was $0.62 per fully diluted share.

Signed 104 leases, new, renewal, and expansion leases, representing 923,379 rentable square feet. There were 28 new leases, representing 540,643 rentable square feet for the Manhattan office portfolio (excluding the retail component of these properties). This includes approximately 315,000 rentable square feet from deals with existing tenants within the portfolio.

Delivered on the previously communicated 2020 G&A goal of $60 million, excluding one-time severance charges.

Reduced property operating expenses by $39 million compared to full year 2019, driven by reduced building utilization and the Company’s cost reduction initiatives.

Reopened the Empire State Building 86th floor observation deck on July 20, 2020 and the 102nd observation deck on August 24, 2020, as one of the earliest tourist attractions in New York City following earlier pandemic driven closure.

Investor Presentation Update

The Company has posted on the “Investors” section of its website (www.empirestaterealtytrust.com) the latest investor presentation, which contains additional information on the current impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its businesses, financial condition and results of operations.

Portfolio Operations

As of December 31, 2020, the Company’s total portfolio contained 10.1 million rentable square feet which consisted of 9.4 million rentable square feet of office space and 0.7 million rentable square feet of retail space. As of December 31, 2020, the Company’s portfolio was occupied and leased as shown below. The Company’s occupancy levels fluctuate in certain periods due to the timing lag between the date of tenants’ move out and the lease commencement date of new leases.

December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Percent occupied: Total portfolio 85.9% 85.9% 88.6% Total office 85.6% 85.6% 88.5% Manhattan office 87.2% 86.9% 89.8% GNYMA office 79.0% 80.1% 83.0% Total retail 89.8% 89.4% 90.3% Percent leased (includes signed leases not commenced): Total portfolio 88.7% 89.7% 91.2% Total office 88.3% 89.4% 91.0% Manhattan office 89.8% 90.9% 92.7% GNYMA office 82.4% 83.1% 84.3% Total retail 93.2% 93.4% 93.1%

Rent Collections

The Company maintained the following levels of property billings collections:

Total Billings Collection 2Q 3Q 4Q Total Billings Collected 94% 95% 95% Rent Deferrals 1% 0% 0% Abated Rent Related to Amendments 1% 1% 1% Security Deposits Applied 2% 1% 0% Uncollected - Covered by Security Deposit 1% 2% 2% Uncollected 1% 1% 2% 100% 100% 100% Office 97% 97% 96% Retail 77% 87% 87%

The Company has recorded a non-cash reduction of straight-line balances of $0.6 million and wrote off $1.6 million of tenant receivables assessed as uncollectible during the fourth quarter of 2020. These write offs against revenue resulted in a $0.01 negative impact for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Leasing

Leasing activity has been reduced due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The below tables summarize leasing activity for the three months ended December 31, 2020:

Total Portfolio

Total Portfolio Total Leases

Executed Total square

footage

executed Average cash

rent psf - leases

executed Previously

escalated cash

rents psf % of new cash

rent over/

(under)

previously

escalated rents Office 26 395,035 $ 52.52 $ 55.53 (5.4%) Retail (1) 7 18,321 $ 132.75 $ 234.27 (43.3%) Total Overall 33 413,356 $ 56.08 $ 63.45 (11.6%)

(1) Approximately 80% of retail square footage involved leases with food retailers that contained a percentage rent component

Manhattan Office Portfolio

Manhattan Office

Portfolio Total Leases

Executed Total square

footage

executed Average cash

rent psf - leases

executed Previously

escalated cash

rents psf % of new cash

rent over /

(under)

previously

escalated rents New Office 8 321,848 $ 54.00 $ 57.67 (6.4%) Renewal Office 11 36,571 $ 50.80 $ 48.99 3.7% Total Office 19 358,419 $ 53.67 $ 56.78 (5.5%)

Significant Leases Executed During Fourth Quarter 2020

As previously disclosed, at the Empire State Building, the Company signed a new office lease with Centric Brands for approximately 212,000 square feet for a term of 7.9 years. The Company recaptured such space from Global Brands Group which had subleased it to Centric, so Centric remains in place, now with a direct lease. While the leasing spread was (15%) based on initial face rent, this transaction was approximately neutral on a cash flow basis, inclusive of all related transaction costs and related lease termination fee.

At 111 West 33 rd Street, the Company signed a new office lease with ClearView Healthcare Partners for approximately 39,100 square feet for a term of 11.0 years. ClearView had previously occupied approximately 10,500 square feet at the property.

Street, the Company signed a new office lease with ClearView Healthcare Partners for approximately 39,100 square feet for a term of 11.0 years. ClearView had previously occupied approximately 10,500 square feet at the property. At 1400 Broadway, the Company signed a new office lease with Transit Wireless for approximately 32,500 square feet for a term of 11.0 years. Transit Wireless relocated from 1350 Broadway, where it had previously occupied approximately 24,500 square feet on sublease.

At One Grand Central Place, the Company signed a new office lease with Dime Community Bank for approximately 19,400 square feet for a term of 10.7 years. Dime had previously occupied approximately 3,600 square feet at the property.

Observatory Results

Observatory revenue for January and February 2020 increased 13.2% year-over-year, after adjusting for the 102nd floor observation deck, which was closed for redevelopment in the first quarter 2019 and re-opened in the fourth quarter 2019. In compliance with the requirements of authorities, the Company closed the Observatory on March 16, 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and it remained closed until the 86th floor observation deck was reopened on July 20, 2020. The 102nd observation deck was reopened on August 24, 2020. Against the backdrop of international, and interstate travel restrictions, quarantines and a nationwide pandemic surge, the Observatory has seen steady, gradual weekly increases in visitors.

The Observatory hosted approximately 55,000 visitors in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to 30,000 visitors in the third quarter of 2020 and visitors of 894,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019. Year-to-date in 2021 through February 14th, attendance was at nearly 9% of 2019 comparable period attendance. As a reminder, the first quarter is historically the seasonally lightest quarter for the Observatory due to the winter weather conditions. The Company remains confident attendance will return to pre COVID-19 levels, though that will take time and is not anticipated to occur in 2021.

Observatory revenue for the fourth quarter 2020 was $5.0 million, driven by low visitation levels. Observatory revenue included $1.3 million of deferred revenue from unused tickets, as well as $1.5 million of fixed license fee for the gift shop. Observatory expenses were $5.6 million in the fourth quarter 2020.

Balance Sheet

The Company has $1.6 billion of total liquidity as of December 31, 2020, which is comprised of $527 million of cash, plus an additional $1.1 billion available under its revolving credit facility. In November 2020, the Company closed on a $180 million mortgage loan for 250 West 57th Street. The new interest-only loan bears a fixed interest rate of 2.83% and matures in December 2030.

At December 31, 2020, the Company had total debt outstanding of approximately $2.2 billion, with a weighted average interest rate of 3.9% per annum, and a weighted average term to maturity of 8.2 years. At December 31, 2020, the Company’s net debt to total market capitalization was 37.2% and net debt to adjusted EBITDA was 6.3x. The Company has no outstanding debt maturity until November 2024. The Company’s $1.1 billion unsecured revolving credit facility, which was undrawn as of December 31, 2020, matures in August 2021 and the Company has two six-month extension options.

In the fourth quarter and through February 16, 2021, the Company repurchased $25.3 million of its common stock at a weighted average price of $7.32 per share. This brings the cumulative total, since the stock repurchase program began on March 5, 2020 through February 16, 2021, to $147.2 million at a weighted average price of $8.34 per share, through a combination of open-market purchases and the execution of a 10b5-1 program.

Other Items

The Company recognized the following one-time benefit during the quarter:

The fourth quarter 2020 income tax benefit was $4.2 million, or approximately $0.01 per fully diluted share, and the full year 2020 income tax benefit was $7.0 million, due to taxable net operating losses for the Company’s Observatory Taxable REIT Subsidiary (TRS).

Dividend

On December 14, 2020, the Company announced its decision to continue with the suspension of the dividend for the first and second quarters of 2021 for holders of the Company’s Class A common stock (NYSE: ESRT) and Class B common stock and to holders of the Series ES, Series 250 and Series 60 partnership units (NYSE Arca: ESBA, FISK and OGCP, respectively) and Series PR partnership units of Empire State Realty OP, L.P., the Company’s operating partnership (the “Operating Partnership”). The Board of Directors will continue its regular review of its dividend and capital allocation policies in light of changing circumstances.

On December 31, 2020, the Company paid a preferred dividend of $0.15 per unit for the fourth quarter 2020 to holders of the Operating Partnership’s Series 2014 private perpetual preferred units and a preferred dividend of $0.175 per unit for the fourth quarter 2020 to holders of the Operating Partnership’s Series 2019 private perpetual preferred units.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited and amounts in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Revenues Rental revenue $ 137,050 $ 151,701 Observatory revenue 5,008 37,730 Lease termination fees 7,841 1,240 Third-party management and other fees 295 299 Other revenue and fees 1,205 3,963 Total revenues 151,399 194,933 Operating expenses Property operating expenses 31,087 43,901 Ground rent expenses 2,332 2,332 General and administrative expenses 13,627 16,618 Observatory expenses 5,636 8,743 Real estate taxes 31,894 29,818 Depreciation and amortization 47,397 46,409 Total operating expenses 131,973 147,821 Total operating income 19,426 47,112 Other income (expense): Interest income 108 1,352 Interest expense (23,001 ) (18,534 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (3,467 ) 29,930 Income tax benefit 4,177 (1,210 ) Net income 710 28,720 Preferred unit distributions (1,050 ) (1,041 ) Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests 130 (10,880 ) Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ (210 ) $ 16,799 Total weighted average shares Basic 171,970 180,166 Diluted 278,471 296,852 Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders Basic $ (0.00 ) $ 0.09 Diluted $ (0.00 ) $ 0.09

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited and amounts in thousands, except per share data) Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Revenues Rental revenue $ 563,071 $ 586,414 Observatory revenue 29,057 128,769 Lease termination fees 9,416 4,352 Third-party management and other fees 1,225 1,254 Other revenue and fees 6,459 10,554 Total revenues 609,228 731,343 Operating expenses Property operating expenses 136,141 174,977 Ground rent expenses 9,326 9,326 General and administrative expenses 62,244 61,063 Observatory expenses 23,723 33,767 Real estate taxes 121,923 115,916 Impairment charges 6,204 - Depreciation and amortization 191,006 181,588 Total operating expenses 550,567 576,637 Total operating income 58,661 154,706 Other income (expense): Interest income 2,637 11,259 Interest expense (89,907 ) (79,246 ) Loss on early extinguishment of debt (86 ) - IPO litigation expense (1,165 ) - Income (loss) before income taxes (29,860 ) 86,719 Income tax benefit (expense) 6,971 (2,429 ) Net income (loss) (22,889 ) 84,290 Preferred unit distributions (4,197 ) (1,743 ) Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests 10,374 (33,102 ) Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ (16,712 ) $ 49,445 Total weighted average shares Basic 175,169 178,340 Diluted 283,837 297,798 Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders Basic $ (0.10 ) $ 0.28 Diluted $ (0.10 ) $ 0.28

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Income to Funds From Operations (“FFO”), Modified Funds From Operations (“Modified FFO”) and Core Funds From Operations (“Core FFO”) (unaudited and amounts in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 Net income $ 710 $ 28,720 Preferred unit distributions (1,050 ) (1,041 ) Real estate depreciation and amortization 45,690 45,298 FFO attributable to common stockholders and non-controlling interests 45,350 72,977 Amortization of below-market ground leases 1,958 1,958 Modified FFO attributable to common stockholders and non-controlling interests 47,308 74,935 Core FFO attributable to common stockholders and non-controlling interests $ 47,308 $ 74,935 Total weighted average shares Basic 278,427 296,852 Diluted 278,471 296,852 FFO per share Basic $ 0.16 $ 0.25 Diluted $ 0.16 $ 0.25 Modified FFO per share Basic $ 0.17 $ 0.25 Diluted $ 0.17 $ 0.25 Core FFO per share Basic $ 0.17 $ 0.25 Diluted $ 0.17 $ 0.25

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Income to Funds From Operations (“FFO”), Modified Funds From Operations (“Modified FFO”) and Core Funds From Operations (“Core FFO”) (unaudited and amounts in thousands, except per share data) Year Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 Net income (loss) $ (22,889 ) $ 84,290 Preferred unit distributions (4,197 ) (1,743 ) Real estate depreciation and amortization 184,245 177,515 Impairment charges, net of reimbursement 5,360 - FFO attributable to common stockholders and non-controlling interests 162,519 260,062 Amortization of below-market ground leases 7,831 7,831 Modified FFO attributable to common stockholders and non-controlling interests 170,350 267,893 Loss on early extinguishment of debt 86 - Severance expenses 3,813 - IPO litigation expense 1,165 - Core FFO attributable to common stockholders and non-controlling interests $ 175,414 $ 267,893 Total weighted average shares Basic 283,826 297,798 Diluted 283,837 297,798 FFO per share Basic $ 0.57 $ 0.87 Diluted $ 0.57 $ 0.87 Modified FFO per share Basic $ 0.60 $ 0.90 Diluted $ 0.60 $ 0.90 Core FFO per share Basic $ 0.62 $ 0.90 Diluted $ 0.62 $ 0.90

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited and amounts in thousands) December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Assets Commercial real estate properties, at cost $ 3,133,966 $ 3,109,433 Less: accumulated depreciation (941,612 ) (862,534 ) Commercial real estate properties, net 2,192,354 2,246,899 Cash and cash equivalents 526,714 233,946 Restricted cash 41,225 37,651 Tenant and other receivables 21,541 25,423 Deferred rent receivables 222,508 220,960 Prepaid expenses and other assets 77,182 65,453 Deferred costs, net 203,853 228,150 Acquired below market ground leases, net 344,735 352,566 Right of use assets 29,104 29,307 Goodwill 491,479 491,479 Total assets $ 4,150,695 $ 3,931,834 Liabilities and equity Mortgage notes payable, net $ 775,929 $ 605,542 Senior unsecured notes, net 973,159 798,392 Unsecured term loan facility, net 387,561 264,640 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 103,203 143,786 Acquired below market leases, net 31,705 39,679 Ground lease liabilities 29,104 29,307 Deferred revenue and other liabilities 88,319 72,015 Tenants’ security deposits 30,408 30,560 Total liabilities 2,419,388 1,983,921 Total equity 1,731,307 1,947,913 Total liabilities and equity $ 4,150,695 $ 3,931,834

