The GEO Group, Inc. Announces Offering of Exchangeable Senior Notes Due 2026 by Its Subsidiary, GEO Corrections Holdings, Inc.

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) (“GEO”) announced today that its subsidiary, GEO Corrections Holdings, Inc. (“GEOCH”), intends, subject to market and other customary conditions, to offer $200,000,000 aggregate principal amount of exchangeable senior unsecured notes due 2026 (the “notes”) in a private offering. GEOCH also expects to grant the initial purchasers of the notes a 13-day option to purchase up to an additional $30,000,000 aggregate principal amount of the notes solely to cover over-allotments, if any. The notes will be guaranteed by GEO and GEO's domestic subsidiaries that are guarantors under its senior credit facility and outstanding senior notes. GEO intends to use the net proceeds to fund the repurchase, redemption or other discharge of its 5.875% senior unsecured notes due 2022, to pay related transaction fees and expenses, and for general corporate purposes.

The notes will be offered in the United States only to persons reasonably believed to be “qualified institutional buyers” pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and outside the United States to non-U.S. persons pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act. The notes have not been registered under the Securities Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements under the Securities Act.