 

IQVIA Announces Pricing of Offering of Senior Notes

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.02.2021, 22:27  |  40   |   |   

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (“IQVIA”) (NYSE:IQV) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, IQVIA Inc. (the “Issuer”), priced an offering of €1,450,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of senior notes, consisting of €550,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2026 (the “2026 Notes”) and €900,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2029 (the “2029 Notes” and, together with the 2026 Notes, the “Notes”). The proceeds from the Notes offering will be used to redeem all of the Issuer’s outstanding 3.250% senior notes due 2025, including the payment of premiums in respect thereof, and to pay fees and expenses related to the Notes offering.

The 2026 Notes will bear interest at a rate of 1.750% per annum and will pay interest semi-annually in arrears on March 15 and September 15 of each year, beginning on September 15, 2021. The 2026 Notes will mature on March 15, 2026, unless earlier repurchased or redeemed in accordance with their terms. The 2029 Notes will bear interest at a rate of 2.250% per annum and will pay interest semi-annually in arrears on March 15 and September 15 of each year, beginning on September 15, 2021. The 2029 Notes will mature on March 15, 2029, unless earlier repurchased or redeemed in accordance with their terms. The issuance of the Notes is expected to occur on or about March 3, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements. These statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including the failure to consummate the Notes offering and potential changes in market conditions that could cause actual results to differ materially.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of the Notes in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The Notes to be offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act. The Notes are being offered only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in the United States in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act and outside the United States only to non-U.S. investors pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act. Any offer of the Notes will be made only by means of a private offering memorandum.

About IQVIA

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) is a leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. IQVIA creates intelligent connections across all aspects of healthcare through its analytics, transformative technology, big data resources and extensive domain expertise. IQVIA Connected Intelligence delivers powerful insights with speed and agility — enabling customers to accelerate the clinical development and commercialization of innovative medical treatments that improve healthcare outcomes for patients. With approximately 70,000 employees, IQVIA conducts operations in more than 100 countries.

IQVIA is a global leader in protecting individual patient privacy. The company uses a wide variety of privacy-enhancing technologies and safeguards to protect individual privacy while generating and analyzing information on a scale that helps healthcare stakeholders identify disease patterns and correlate with the precise treatment path and therapy needed for better outcomes. IQVIA’s insights and execution capabilities help biotech, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, medical researchers, government agencies, payers and other healthcare stakeholders tap into a deeper understanding of diseases, human behaviors and scientific advances, in an effort to advance their path toward cures.

IQVIAFIN



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

IQVIA Announces Pricing of Offering of Senior Notes IQVIA Holdings Inc. (“IQVIA”) (NYSE:IQV) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, IQVIA Inc. (the “Issuer”), priced an offering of €1,450,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of senior notes, consisting of €550,000,000 in aggregate …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EHang Holdings Limited Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Labaton Sucharow; ...
MedMen Announces Equity Private Placement
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EHang Holdings Limited Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Labaton Sucharow; ...
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 38 Percent to $0.55 Per Share
MedMen Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results
CenterPoint Energy Announces Its Support of the Proposed Merger Between Enable Midstream Partners, ...
Expedia Group, Inc. Announces Pricing of Concurrent Private Offerings of Senior Notes and ...
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Pfizer Initiates Pivotal Phase 2 MagnetisMM-3 Trial of BCMA-CD3 Bispecific Antibody Elranatamab ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Palantir Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Catcha Investment Corp Announces Pricing of Upsized $275 Million Initial Public Offering
bluebird bio Announces Temporary Suspension on Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 Studies of LentiGlobin Gene ...
Tilray to Report 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 17, 2021
Kraft Heinz Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Applied DNA and Cytocheck Detect First Instance of SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.7 Variant in Kansas
TechnipFMC Completes Separation of Two Industry-Leading, Independent, Publicly Traded Companies
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.02.21
IQVIA Announces Offering of Senior Notes
11.02.21
IQVIA’s Orchestrated Customer Engagement (OCE) Solution Selected by 140 Life Sciences Companies in Nearly 90 Countries
10.02.21
IQVIA Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results Raises Full-Year 2021 Guidance
04.02.21
IQVIA Recognized as Leading eCOA/ePRO Provider in Latest 2020 ISR eCOA/ePRO Market Report
01.02.21
IQVIA Named to FORTUNE’s 2021 List of “World’s Most Admired Companies”
26.01.21
IQVIA to Announce Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results on February 10, 2021