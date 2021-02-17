NYSE AMERICAN GRANTS IHT FILING EXTENSION; UNIGEN INVESTMENT PROGRESS

Phoenix, AZ, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Insuites Hospitality Trust (IHT) the “trust” (NYSE American; IHT) received notice from NYSE American on December 31, 2020 granting an extension for the Form 10-Q for the period ended July 31, 2020 and Form 10-Q for the period ended October 31, 2020 until February 15, 2021. Because of COVID of key personnel, the Trust was not able to meet the requirements by February 15, 2021. The Trust requested on February 4, 2021, an extension until April 15, 2021 to cure the delinquency. NYSE Rules require that listed companies timely file all periodic reports. The Trust is working diligently to file the delinquent reports as soon as possible and believes IHT that will be able to file the quarterly reports on or before April 15, 2021. The notice from NYSE Regulation has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Trust’s shares.



Innsuites Hospitality Trust (IHT) diversification efficient clean energy generation innovation investment in Unigen Power Inc (UPI) continues on budget with a target date of completing the first operational prototype on or before June 30, 2021.