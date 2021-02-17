 

BRP Group, Inc. Enters Agreement to Acquire Medicare Help Now

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.02.2021, 22:15  |  57   |   |   

- Expands Medicare Presence and Expertise -

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRP Group, Inc. (“BRP Group” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BRP), a rapidly growing independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance solutions, today announced that BRP Medicare Insurance III, LLC, an indirect subsidiary of BRP Group operating as Guided Medicare Solutions (“Guided”), has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire substantially all assets of Riley Financial, Inc. (operating as “Medicare Help Now”), a Vancouver, Washington-based independent agency that provides expertise, information and assistance to Medicare beneficiaries to help enroll them in Medicare Advantage plans. The Partnership, BRP Group’s nomenclature for a strategic acquisition, is expected to close March 1, 2021, subject to certain closing conditions.

Medicare Help Now generated annual revenues of approximately $1.5 million. Following this Partnership, Medicare Help Now will be rebranded under the Company’s Guided banner over a transition period.

“Adding Medicare Help Now to the BRP Group family will further bolster our Medicare presence in the Pacific Northwest,” said Chase Bedsole, President of Guided. “We welcome the Medicare Help Now team, and believe their significant expertise and excellent client service will generate additional growth opportunities for our Guided segment.”

“Joining with Guided is an exciting new chapter for our business, and our clients will benefit from the multiple enhanced services and opportunities which we will be able to offer,” said Craig Riley, President of Medicare Help Now. “We are also pleased to become a part of Guided’s expanding Pacific Northwest Medicare Advantage practice, and as we join with BRP Group, we are eager to utilize the wealth of resources that will be at our reach to expand our business.”

ABOUT BRP GROUP, INC.

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRP) is a rapidly growing independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance and risk management insights and solutions that give our clients the peace of mind to pursue their purpose, passion and dreams. We are innovating the industry by taking a holistic and tailored approach to risk management, insurance and employee benefits, and support our clients, Colleagues, Insurance Company Partners and communities through the deployment of vanguard resources and capital to drive our growth. BRP represents over 500,000 clients across the United States and internationally. For more information, please visit www.baldwinriskpartners.com. Learn more about Guided at www.guidedsolutions.com.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BRP Group, Inc. Enters Agreement to Acquire Medicare Help Now - Expands Medicare Presence and Expertise -TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - BRP Group, Inc. (“BRP Group” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BRP), a rapidly growing independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
Aeterna Zentaris Increases Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares to $29.7 ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and Reduced ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Results for the fourth quarter 2020
SunHydrogen Partners with Schmid Group of Germany to Scale Its Gen 2 NanoParticle Technology to ...
Nokia, Elisa join forces in Finnish private mobile networks push
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on COVID-19 Phase 2b Final Study Data
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
InflaRx Announces Presentation of New C5a and Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Data from Phase IIB SHINE Study ...
TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to Majority ...
FLOW TRADERS Q420 RESULTS
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.02.21
BRP Group, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Results on Thursday, March 11, 2021