Chinook Therapeutics to Present at the 10th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and SEATTLE, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KDNY), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases, today announced that Chinook management is scheduled to participate in a virtual fireside chat at the 10th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 10:00 am ET.



To access the live webcast and subsequent archived recording of this and other company presentations, please visit the Investors section of Chinook’s website. The archived webcast will remain available for replay on Chinook’s website for 90 days.