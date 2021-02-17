CBRE Ranked #22 on Barron’s Most Sustainable Companies List

“CBRE is proud of our strong commitment to best-in-class ESG practices in our own operations and our work in helping clients implement sustainability programs. Despite the challenges from COVID-19, our people remained steadfast in their drive to help reduce emissions and enable properties to operate more efficiently, creating a more sustainable future,” said Tim Dismond, Chief Responsibility Officer of CBRE.

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) has been ranked #22 out of 1,000 companies evaluated by Barron’s for its 2021 list of the 100 Most Sustainable U.S.-based Companies. CBRE was the top-ranked real estate company on the 2021 Barron’s list and has earned a place on this prestigious list for four straight years.

Barron’s, a U.S. financial publication, produced the 100 Most Sustainable Companies list in conjunction with Calvert Research & Management. Calvert started with the 1,000 largest publicly traded U.S. companies by market value and rated each company’s performance in 28 Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) areas across five stakeholder categories: shareholders, employees, customers, planet and community.

Earlier this year, CBRE was the top-ranked real estate company on Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Company roster for the third year in a row.

