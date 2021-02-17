 

Morgan Stanley Schedules Quarterly Investor Conference Call

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) will announce its first quarter 2021 financial results on Friday, April 16, 2021, at approximately 7:30 a.m. (ET). A conference call to discuss the results will be held on April 16, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. (ET).

The call will be available at www.morganstanley.com or by dialing 1-877-895-9527 (domestic) and 1-706-679-2291 (international); the passcode is 3395222. To listen to the playback, please visit our website or dial: 1-855-859-2056 (domestic) or 1-404-537-3406 (international); the passcode is 5228649.

Morgan Stanley is a leading global financial services firm providing investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in more than 41 countries, the Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. For more information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com.



Wertpapier


