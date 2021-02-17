Voya Financial to Present at 2021 Credit Suisse Financial Services Forum

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA) today announced that Rodney O. Martin, Jr., chairman and chief executive officer, Voya Financial, and Christine Hurtsellers, chief executive officer, Voya Investment Management, are scheduled to participate in the 2021 Credit Suisse Financial Services Forum on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 at approximately 10:30 a.m. ET.

The webcast will be available at the following link on the Voya investor relations website: https://kvgo.com/22nd-annual-financial-services-forum/voya-feb-2021. Those interested in listening to the presentation should log on to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the presentation to download and install any necessary software.