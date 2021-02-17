 

Voya Financial to Present at 2021 Credit Suisse Financial Services Forum

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA) today announced that Rodney O. Martin, Jr., chairman and chief executive officer, Voya Financial, and Christine Hurtsellers, chief executive officer, Voya Investment Management, are scheduled to participate in the 2021 Credit Suisse Financial Services Forum on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 at approximately 10:30 a.m. ET.

The webcast will be available at the following link on the Voya investor relations website: https://kvgo.com/22nd-annual-financial-services-forum/voya-feb-2021. Those interested in listening to the presentation should log on to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the presentation to download and install any necessary software.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), helps Americans plan, invest and protect their savings — to get ready to retire better. Serving the financial needs of approximately 13.8 million individual and institutional customers in the United States, Voya is a Fortune 500 company that had $7.6 billion in revenue in 2020. The company had $700 billion in total assets under management and administration as of Dec. 31, 2020. With a clear mission to make a secure financial future possible — one person, one family, one institution at a time — Voya’s vision is to be America’s Retirement Company. Certified as a “Great Place to Work” by the Great Place to Work Institute, Voya is equally committed to conducting business in a way that is socially, environmentally, economically and ethically responsible. Voya has been recognized as a 2020 World’s Most Admired Company by Fortune magazine; one of the 2020 World’s Most Ethical Companies by the Ethisphere Institute; as a member of the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index; and as a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion” on the Disability Equality Index by Disability:IN. For more information, visit voya.com. Follow Voya Financial on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter @Voya.

