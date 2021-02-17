 

Element Solutions Inc Declares Dividend of $0.05 Per Share

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.02.2021, 22:30  |  40   |   |   

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE: ESI) announced today that its board has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of the company's common stock. The declared dividend will be paid on March 15, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 1, 2021.

About Element Solutions Inc

Element Solutions Inc is a leading specialty chemicals company whose businesses supply a broad range of solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. Developed in multi-step technological processes, these innovative solutions enable customers' manufacturing processes in several key industries, including consumer electronics, power electronics, semiconductor fabrication, communication and data storage infrastructure, automotive systems, industrial surface finishing, consumer packaging and offshore energy. More information about the company is available at www.elementsolutionsinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements regarding the payment of quarterly cash dividends in the future. These statements are based on management's estimates and assumptions with respect to future events, and are believed to be reasonable, though are inherently difficult to predict. Actual results could differ materially from those projected as a result of certain factors including, without limitation, factors contained in the company’s periodic and other reports filed or to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Element Solutions undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Element Solutions Inc Declares Dividend of $0.05 Per Share Element Solutions Inc (NYSE: ESI) announced today that its board has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of the company's common stock. The declared dividend will be paid on March 15, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EHang Holdings Limited Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Labaton Sucharow; ...
MedMen Announces Equity Private Placement
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EHang Holdings Limited Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Labaton Sucharow; ...
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 38 Percent to $0.55 Per Share
MedMen Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results
CenterPoint Energy Announces Its Support of the Proposed Merger Between Enable Midstream Partners, ...
Expedia Group, Inc. Announces Pricing of Concurrent Private Offerings of Senior Notes and ...
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Pfizer Initiates Pivotal Phase 2 MagnetisMM-3 Trial of BCMA-CD3 Bispecific Antibody Elranatamab ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Palantir Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Catcha Investment Corp Announces Pricing of Upsized $275 Million Initial Public Offering
bluebird bio Announces Temporary Suspension on Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 Studies of LentiGlobin Gene ...
Tilray to Report 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 17, 2021
Kraft Heinz Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Applied DNA and Cytocheck Detect First Instance of SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.7 Variant in Kansas
FSD Pharma Announces US$20M At-The-Market Offering
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.02.21
Element Solutions Inc Announces Date for 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings Release