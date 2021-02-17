 

Tekla World Healthcare Fund Announces Terms of Non-Transferable Rights Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.02.2021, 22:31  |  41   |   |   

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (the “Fund”) announced the terms of its non-transferable rights offering (the “Offer”). The Offer entitles shareholders of record on March 8, 2021 to subscribe for additional common shares of beneficial interest (“Shares”) of the Fund through the exercise of non-transferable rights (“Rights”). The proceeds from the Offer (if commenced) would allow the Fund to take advantage of new investment opportunities without having to reduce existing holdings. Increasing the assets of the Fund may also result in certain economies of scale which may lower the Fund’s fixed expenses as a percentage of average net assets.

The Fund will issue to shareholders one non-transferable right for each Share of the Fund owned, rounded down to the nearest number of rights evenly divisible by three. Pursuant to the Offer, shareholders will be entitled to acquire one Share of the Fund for every three rights held. Fractional shares will not be issued upon the exercise of rights. The rights will not be admitted for trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Shareholders who fully exercise their rights will have, subject to certain limitations and subject to allotment, an over-subscription privilege to subscribe for additional shares. The Fund may issue, at its discretion, up to an additional 25% of the shares available pursuant to the Offer to honor over-subscriptions.

The rights may be exercised any time during the period from Tuesday, March 16, 2021 to Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time.

The final subscription price per share (the “Subscription Price”) will be determined based upon a formula equal to 95% of the volume weighted average price of a Share on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) on the date on which the Offer expires, as such date may be extended from time to time, and each of the four (4) preceding trading days (the “Formula Price”). If, however, the Formula Price is less than 90% of the NAV per Share at the close of trading on the NYSE on the Expiration Date (as defined below), then the Subscription Price will be 90% of the Trust's NAV per Share at the close of trading on the NYSE on the Expiration Date.

The Offer will be made only by means of a prospectus, which, along with exercise instructions, is expected to be mailed to shareholders on or about March 12, 2021. The Offer, including the terms described herein, is subject to effectiveness of the Fund’s registration statement on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The definitive terms of the Offer, including the estimated Subscription Price, will be contained in the Fund’s prospectus for the Offer.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE: THW) is a closed-end fund that invests in public and private companies in the healthcare industry. Tekla Capital Management LLC, based in Boston, serves as Investment Adviser to the Fund. Shares of the Fund can be purchased on the NYSE through any securities broker.

This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation for an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the laws of any such State.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tekla World Healthcare Fund Announces Terms of Non-Transferable Rights Offering Tekla World Healthcare Fund (the “Fund”) announced the terms of its non-transferable rights offering (the “Offer”). The Offer entitles shareholders of record on March 8, 2021 to subscribe for additional common shares of beneficial interest …

Jetzt Fonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag handeln und dauerhaft Depotgebühren bei comdirect sparen!

  • über 13.000 Investmentfonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • kostenlose Depotführung
  • über 450 Fonds für Sparpläne ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • Sonderkonditionen für Transaktionen

Depotpaket anfordern

Sie haben bereits ein Depot bei comdirect?

Kein Problem. Ein einfacher kostenloser Vermittlerwechsel genügt und Sie können auch von den günstigen Konditionen profitieren.

 Vermittlerwechsel

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EHang Holdings Limited Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Labaton Sucharow; ...
MedMen Announces Equity Private Placement
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EHang Holdings Limited Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Labaton Sucharow; ...
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 38 Percent to $0.55 Per Share
MedMen Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results
CenterPoint Energy Announces Its Support of the Proposed Merger Between Enable Midstream Partners, ...
Expedia Group, Inc. Announces Pricing of Concurrent Private Offerings of Senior Notes and ...
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Pfizer Initiates Pivotal Phase 2 MagnetisMM-3 Trial of BCMA-CD3 Bispecific Antibody Elranatamab ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Palantir Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Catcha Investment Corp Announces Pricing of Upsized $275 Million Initial Public Offering
bluebird bio Announces Temporary Suspension on Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 Studies of LentiGlobin Gene ...
Tilray to Report 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 17, 2021
Kraft Heinz Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Applied DNA and Cytocheck Detect First Instance of SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.7 Variant in Kansas
FSD Pharma Announces US$20M At-The-Market Offering
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.02.21
Tekla World Healthcare Fund Declares Monthly Cash Distribution
29.01.21
Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Paid Distribution
29.01.21
Tekla World Healthcare Fund Paid Distribution