 

Hannon Armstrong Appoints Clarence D. Armbrister and Nancy C. Floyd to Board of Directors

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. ("Hannon Armstrong") (NYSE: HASI), a leading investor in climate solutions, today announced the appointment of Clarence D. "Clay" Armbrister and Nancy C. Floyd to its Board of Directors, effective March 1, 2021.

With the addition of Mr. Armbrister and Ms. Floyd as independent members, the Board of Directors will consist of nine members, eight of whom are independent members.

"We are delighted to welcome Clay and Nancy to the Board of Directors, both of whom bring tremendous experience and a wealth of knowledge to our company," said Jeffrey W. Eckel, Hannon Armstrong chairman and chief executive officer. "Clay Armbrister provides connectivity into the higher education ecosystem, important for transactions like last year's public-private partnership with the University of Iowa. His extensive background in the fields of education, finance, government, and law will provide essential support for the company as we execute our growth plan."

"Nancy Floyd is a true clean energy pioneer, launching one of the first clean tech venture capital platforms more than three decades ago. Having served on many high-growth companies' boards, Nancy brings invaluable experience as we accelerate our growth and navigate the upsurge in innovative climate technologies in the marketplace today. I am excited to work with both Clay and Nancy in the years to come," added Eckel.

Clay Armbrister is the president of Johnson C. Smith University, a private, Historically Black University in Charlotte, North Carolina. Mr. Armbrister joined Johnson C. Smith University in 2018 and is responsible for providing direct oversight and guidance to all operations of this distinctive educational institution founded in 1867.

Mr. Armbrister has over 35 years of experience in the private and public sectors, including extensive background at all levels of education, having served as president and chief executive officer at Girard College, chief of staff to the president at Johns Hopkins University, chief operating officer at Temple University, and managing director of the Philadelphia School District.

In addition to his educational sector experience, Mr. Armbrister has held executive positions in law, government, and finance. In 1994, he was appointed Philadelphia City Treasurer by then-Mayor Ed Rendell, subsequently elected Governor of Pennsylvania. As treasurer, Mr. Armbrister helped convince the rating agencies to restore the City of Philadelphia's debt ratings to investment grade. He also served as former Philadelphia Mayor Michael Nutter's first chief of staff from 2008 to 2011.

