 

INVESTOR ALERT Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of bluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE) on Behalf of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of bluebird bio, Inc. (“bluebird” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BLUE) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

In May 2020, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, bluebird announced that the Company expected to submit a U.S. Biologics Licensing Application (“BLA”) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) for LentiGlobin for sickle cell disease in the second half of 2021.

On November 4, 2020, post-market, bluebird disclosed that it would delay its BLA submission to late 2022 due to “feedback” from the FDA that requires the Company to provide additional data “to demonstrate drug product comparability” for LentiGlobin for sickle cell disease, as well as “COVID-19 related shifts and contract manufacturing organization COVID-19 impacts.”

On this news, bluebird’s stock price fell $9.72 per share, or 16.6%, to close at $48.83 per share on November 5, 2020.

If you purchased bluebird securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.



Diskussion: Bluebird Bio - Aktie mit Buyout Phantasie
