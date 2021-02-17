 

TechnipFMC Awarded a Significant Integrated EPCI (iEPCI) Contract for the Development of North El Amriya and North Idku (NEA/NI)

TechnipFMC (Paris:FTI) (NYSE:FTI) (ISIN:GB00BDSFG982) has been awarded a significant(1) integrated Engineering Procurement Construction and Installation (iEPCI) contract by NIpetco and PetroAmriya, two Joint Ventures between Energean and Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS) and Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation (EGPC) for a subsea tieback located offshore Egypt on the North El Amriya and North Idku concession.

TechnipFMC will design, manufacture, deliver and install subsea equipment including the subsea production system, subsea trees, production manifolds, umbilicals, flexible pipelines, jumpers and associated subsea and topside controls.

This is the second project that TechnipFMC will execute for Energean using its integrated subsea model, thereby reducing the overall cost, project interfaces and associated delivery risks. TechnipFMC is currently partnering with Energean to develop the Karish gas field development in the Mediterranean Sea offshore Israel.

Jonathan Landes, President Subsea at TechnipFMC, commented: “We are proud and honored to be selected for this important development offshore Egypt. This project award showcases TechnipFMC’s position as the market and technology leader for integrated projects globally and demonstrates the benefits of our iEPCI solution for subsea developments. We will continue our long-term, collaborative relationship with Energean and are pleased to work again with EGPC and EGAS for the development of gas production in Egypt.”

(1) For TechnipFMC, a “significant” contract ranges between $75 million and $250 million.

Important Information for Investors and Securityholders

Forward-Looking Statement

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC is a leading technology provider to the traditional and new energies industries; delivering fully integrated projects, products, and services.

With our proprietary technologies and comprehensive solutions, we are transforming our clients’ project economics, helping them unlock new possibilities to develop energy resources while reducing carbon intensity and supporting their energy transition ambitions.

Organized in two business segments — Subsea and Surface Technologies — we will continue to advance the industry with our pioneering integrated ecosystems (such as iEPCI, iFEED and iComplete), technology leadership and digital innovation.

Each of our approximately 20,000 employees is driven by a commitment to our clients’ success, and a culture of strong execution, purposeful innovation, and challenging industry conventions.

TechnipFMC uses its website as a channel of distribution of material company information. To learn more about how we are driving change in the industry, go to www.TechnipFMC.com and follow us on Twitter @TechnipFMC.



