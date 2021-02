Emclaire Financial Corp Announces Quarterly Dividend

EMLENTON, Pa., Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ: EMCF), the parent holding company of the Farmers National Bank of Emlenton, declared a quarterly cash dividend on February 17, 2021 of $0.30 per common share payable on March 19, 2021, to shareholders of record on March 1, 2021. This quarterly dividend reflects an annualized dividend yield of 4.6% based on the stock’s closing price of $26.20 per share on February 16, 2021.



William C. Marsh, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation and the Bank, noted that the dividend reflects the Corporation’s continued growth and strong financial performance in recent quarters.