 

Emclaire Financial Corp Announces Quarterly Dividend

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.02.2021, 22:30  |  38   |   |   

EMLENTON, Pa., Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ: EMCF), the parent holding company of the Farmers National Bank of Emlenton, declared a quarterly cash dividend on February 17, 2021 of $0.30 per common share payable on March 19, 2021, to shareholders of record on March 1, 2021. This quarterly dividend reflects an annualized dividend yield of 4.6% based on the stock’s closing price of $26.20 per share on February 16, 2021.

William C. Marsh, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation and the Bank, noted that the dividend reflects the Corporation’s continued growth and strong financial performance in recent quarters.

Emclaire Financial Corp is the parent company of the Farmers National Bank of Emlenton, an independent, nationally chartered, FDIC-insured community commercial bank headquartered in Emlenton, Pennsylvania, operating 20 full service offices in Venango, Allegheny, Butler, Clarion, Clearfield, Crawford, Elk, Jefferson and Mercer Counties, Pennsylvania and Hancock County, West Virginia. The Corporation’s common stock is quoted on and traded through NASDAQ under the symbol “EMCF”. For more information visit the Corporation’s web site at www.emclairefinancial.com.

CONTACT:

William C. Marsh        
Chairman of the Board, President and
Chief Executive Officer

Phone: (844) 767-2311
Email: info@farmersnb.com




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Emclaire Financial Corp Announces Quarterly Dividend EMLENTON, Pa., Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - The Board of Directors of Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ: EMCF), the parent holding company of the Farmers National Bank of Emlenton, declared a quarterly cash dividend on February 17, 2021 of $0.30 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
Aeterna Zentaris Increases Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares to $29.7 ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and Reduced ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Results for the fourth quarter 2020
SunHydrogen Partners with Schmid Group of Germany to Scale Its Gen 2 NanoParticle Technology to ...
Nokia, Elisa join forces in Finnish private mobile networks push
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on COVID-19 Phase 2b Final Study Data
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
InflaRx Announces Presentation of New C5a and Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Data from Phase IIB SHINE Study ...
TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to Majority ...
FLOW TRADERS Q420 RESULTS
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.01.21
Emclaire Financial Corp Reports Earnings for 2020; Announces Annual Meeting Date