Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings to Hold Conference Call on Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

MIAMI, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) (together with NCL Corporation Ltd., “Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings” or the “Company”) announced today it will report fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time with a conference call to discuss results at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call will be simultaneously webcast via the Company’s Investor Relations website, www.nclhltdinvestor.com . A replay of the webcast will be available at the same site for 30 days following the call.



