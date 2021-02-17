Better Choice Company Retains Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC (EMC) and Winning Media to Provide Investor/Public Relations Services

Michael Young, Chairman of Better Choice commented, “With our proposed application to the NYSE or Nasdaq in the second quarter of 2021 we feel this is the perfect time to be telling our story. EMC’s and WM’s tremendous track record for introducing unique Micro Cap companies to Broker Networks and top Institutions should help us continue to build momentum into these major corporate events. Given the temporary travel restrictions and limited in person conferences we believe this is the most beneficial way to continue the expansion of our shareholder base and corporate message.”

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Better Choice Company (OTCQB: BTTR) (“Better Choice”), an animal health and wellness company, is pleased to announce that it has retained Emerging Markets Consulting (EMC). EMC specializes in helping small and mid-sized public companies establish brand awareness, increase market share and to expand their customer and shareholder base, through improving visibility with both the institutional and retail investment communities. In addition to EMC the Company has also retained Winning Media (WM) to provide strategic digital media services, marketing and data analytics services. Neither WM nor EMC or any of its principals currently own any securities, directly or indirectly, of the company or have any intention to acquire any securities of the company.

Mr. Young continued, “Even with the tremendous momentum of our brands and the building of a world class management and sales team, Better Choice Company continues to trade at a severe valuation discount to other animal health and wellness public companies such as Fresh Pet (FRPT). With the help of EMC and WM we are hoping to correct this market value discrepancy.”

James Painter, President of EMC, said, “We are pleased to represent Better Choice Company and look forward to a successful partnership. We have conducted our due diligence on the Company and the animal health and wellness industry, and are very impressed with the management, share structure and overall business strategy.”

About Better Choice Company, Inc.

Better Choice Company Inc. is a rapidly growing animal health and wellness company committed to leading the industry shift toward pet products and services that help dogs and cats live healthier, happier and longer lives. We take an alternative, nutrition-based approach to animal health relative to conventional dog and cat food offerings and position our portfolio of brands to benefit from the mainstream trends of growing pet humanization and consumer focus on health and wellness. We have a demonstrated, multi-decade track record of success selling trusted animal health and wellness products and leverage our established digital footprint to provide pet parents with the knowledge to make informed decisions about their pet’s health. We sell the majority of our dog food, cat food and treats under the Halo and TruDog brands, which are focused, respectively, on providing sustainably sourced kibble and canned food derived from real whole meat, and minimally processed raw-diet dog food and treats. For more information, please visit https://www.betterchoicecompany.com .