Hudson Pacific Properties Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

Victor Coleman, Hudson Pacific Properties' Chairman and CEO, said:

"Our markets are once again reopening as COVID-19 cases decline, and the development and roll out of multiple vaccines, albeit slower than we would all like, are key milestones in getting our tenants back to the office. We saw renewed tenant interest in the fourth quarter, which resulted in our signing nearly 280,000 square feet of office leases—our best quarter for the year in terms of volume. This positive trend is extending into the first few months of 2021. Our tenants continue to pay rent, and in the fourth quarter, we collected 97% of total rents, including 98% of office and 100% of studio rents. Our storefront retail remains most challenged by the pandemic.

"We continue to strategically deploy capital. In the fourth quarter, we acquired a 668,000-square-foot Class A office tower in Seattle through a JV, and opportunistically repurchased additional shares of our stock. Even so, we still have $1.0 billion of liquidity to fund our developments and/or acquisitions, and to otherwise operate our business as needed. We are actively evaluating potential office and studio acquisitions, and we have over 1.0 million square feet of development projects fully entitled and ready to build as market conditions warrant.

"I am also extraordinarily proud that through our Better Blueprint we have strengthened our commitment to our communities during these very challenging times. In December, we launched our Vibrant Cities Arts Grant to benefit artists in Los Angeles impacted by the pandemic. Last week, we announced our five-year, $20 million pledge to address homelessness in our core markets. Now more than ever, we have both a moral and business imperative to give back and work diligently to ensure that our cities continue to thrive post-COVID and beyond."

Consolidated Financial & Operating Results

For fourth quarter 2020 compared to fourth quarter 2019:

Net loss attributable to common stockholders of $8.5 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, compared to net income of $13.6 million, or $0.09 per diluted share;

FFO, excluding specified items, of $66.8 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, compared to $85.4 million, or $0.55 per diluted share; Specified items consisting of a one-time tax reassessment management cost of $5.5 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, and a one-time net property tax savings for periods prior to the fourth quarter of 2020 of $0.7 million, or $0.00 per diluted share, compared to transaction-related expenses of $0.2 million, or $0.00 per diluted share and one-time debt extinguishment costs of $0.6 million, or $0.00 per diluted share; Fourth quarter 2020 FFO, excluding specified items, includes approximately $0.02 per diluted share of uncollected cash rents and approximately $0.01 per diluted share of charges to revenue-related write-offs of straight-line rent receivables, some or all of which may ultimately be collected; Fourth quarter 2020 FFO also reflects approximately $0.02 per diluted share decrease in parking revenue, some or all of which will resume with tenant reintegration;



FFO, including specified items, of $62.0 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, compared to $84.6 million, or $0.54 per diluted share;

Total revenue decreased 6.0% to $203.8 million;

Total operating expenses increased 3.5% to $178.9 million; and

Interest expense increased 4.5% to $29.6 million.

Office Segment Results

Financial & operating

For fourth quarter 2020 compared to fourth quarter 2019:

Total revenue decreased 4.8% to $184.5 million. Primary factors include: Lower parking revenue stemming from COVID-19 impacted occupancy and higher reserves against uncollected rents for certain tenants facing COVID-19-related financial hardship, all partially offset by revenue from the acquisition of 1918 Eighth;



Operating expenses increased 0.2% to $67.7 million. Primary factors include: A one-time supplemental property tax expense on ICON and CUE for prior periods, along with expenses associated with the aforementioned acquisition; and



Net operating income and cash net operating income for the 43 consolidated same-store office properties decreased 8.9% and increased 4.2%, respectively. Adjusted for the $1.6 million one-time supplemental property tax expense on ICON and CUE for prior periods, net operating income and cash net operating income for the same-store office properties would have decreased by 7.5% and increased by 5.7%, respectively.

Leasing

Stabilized and in-service office portfolios were 94.5% and 93.5% leased, respectively; and

Executed 39 new and renewal leases totaling 279,392 square feet with GAAP and cash rent growth of 4.9% and 4.7%, respectively. Note GAAP and cash rent growth excluding the 45,180-square-foot renewal with 24 Hour Fitness and 25,053 square feet of COVID-related, short-term lease extensions (i.e. 12 months or less) are 9.9% and 9.2%, respectively.

Studio Segment Results

Financial & operating

For fourth quarter 2020 compared to fourth quarter 2019:

Total revenue decreased 16.1% to $19.4 million. Primary factors include: A decrease in service and other revenue stemming from shelter-in-place measures disrupting production activities and stage utilization;



Total operating expenses decreased 24.8% to $9.9 million, primarily due to a $2.2 million one-time supplemental property tax savings on Sunset Gower Studios for prior periods; and

Net operating income and cash net operating income for the three same-store studio properties decreased 4.5% and 0.8%, respectively.

Leasing

Trailing 12-month occupancy for the three same-store studio properties was 90.2%.

Leasing Activity

Executed significant leases throughout the portfolio

24 Hour Fitness renewed its 45,180-square-foot lease through February 2026 at Met Park North in Seattle.

renewed its 45,180-square-foot lease through February 2026 at Met Park North in Seattle. CIBC World Markets Inc. renewed its 36,978-square-foot lease through July 2026 at Bentall Centre in Vancouver.

renewed its 36,978-square-foot lease through July 2026 at Bentall Centre in Vancouver. Rivian signed a 36,630-square-foot lease, commencing January 2021, through June 2026 at Clocktower Square in Palo Alto.

signed a 36,630-square-foot lease, commencing January 2021, through June 2026 at Clocktower Square in Palo Alto. Frank, Rimerman & Co., LLP renewed its 24,968-square-foot lease through December 2022 at Page Mill Hill in Palo Alto.

Balance Sheet

As of the end of the fourth quarter 2020:

$2.8 billion of the Company's share of unsecured and secured debt and preferred units (net of cash and cash equivalents) resulting in a leverage ratio of 42.3%.

Approximately $1.0 billion of total liquidity comprised of: $113.7 million of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents; $600.0 million of undrawn capacity under the unsecured revolving credit facility; and $308.5 million of undrawn capacity under the construction loan secured by One Westside and 10850 Pico.



Investment grade credit rated with 66.9% unsecured and 87.8% fixed-rate debt and a weighted average maturity of 5.8 years.

Dividend

Paid common dividend

The Company's Board of Directors declared a dividend on its common stock of $0.25 per share, equivalent to an annual rate of $1.00 per share.

Capital Transactions

Purchased office tower in Seattle's Denny Triangle with CPP Investments

On December 18, Hudson Pacific and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (“CPP Investments”) completed their acquisition of 1918 Eighth, a 668,000-square-foot Class A office building anchored by Amazon in Seattle’s Denny Triangle neighborhood for $625.0 million (before closing adjustments). Through the joint venture, CPP Investments owns a 45% interest and Hudson Pacific owns 55% and acts as general partner and as property, leasing and construction manager. In conjunction with closing the transaction, the joint venture closed a $314.3 million mortgage loan secured by the property. This loan has an initial interest rate of LIBOR plus 1.70% per annum and is interest only through the five-year term.

Repurchased 0.9 million shares of common stock

The Company repurchased 0.9 million shares of common stock at an average price of $20.41 per share using liquidity generated from recapitalization of the Hollywood Media Portfolio. In total in 2020, Hudson Pacific repurchased 3.5 million shares of common stock under the previously noted $250.0 million share repurchase plan at an average price of $23.00.

COVID-19 Update

Continued strong rent collections

During the fourth quarter, the Company collected approximately 97% of its combined contractual rents, comprised of 98% from office tenants, 100% from studio tenants and 51% from storefront retail tenants. In January, the Company collected 97% of its combined contractual rents, comprised of 98% from office tenants, 99% from studio tenants and 48% from storefront retail tenants. The Company implemented a rent relief program for the preponderance of uncollected rents, and the aforementioned collection percentages exclude rents deferred or abated in accordance with COVID-related lease amendments.

Including rents deferred or abated in accordance with COVID-related lease amendments, the Company collected 97% of its fourth quarter combined contractual rents, comprised of 99% from office tenants, 102% from studio tenants and 43% from storefront retail tenants. The Company collected 96% of its January combined contractual rents, comprised of 98% from office tenants, 100% from studio tenants and 44% from storefront retail tenants.

Provided community support through the Vibrant Cities Arts Grant

In association with One Westside, the Company and joint venture partner, Macerich, fast-tracked more than $650,000 to COVID-19 impacted artists in Los Angeles through the Vibrant Cities Arts Grant. Consistent with the joint venture structure, Hudson Pacific funded the majority of the grant, which helped individual artists and artist groups recoup lost funds from canceled programs and support ongoing artistic endeavors. Special consideration was given to female and LGBTQ+ artists and artists of color as well as those presenting work on social justice, civil rights, the physical environment and other contemporary social issues.

Activities Subsequent to Fourth Quarter 2020

Pledged $20 million to address homelessness

Hudson Pacific pledged $20 million over the next five years to increase affordable housing and support individuals and families experiencing homelessness. The comprehensive program will include both impact investments and philanthropic donations in the Company's core markets of Los Angeles, Silicon Valley, San Francisco, Seattle and Vancouver. As part of this commitment, Hudson Pacific is investing $3 million with SDS Capital Group’s Supportive Housing Fund, which in turn invests in the development of permanent, supportive housing across Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

Repurchased 0.6 million shares of common stock

The Company repurchased 0.6 million shares of common stock at an average price of $23.32 per share using liquidity generated from recapitalization of the Hollywood Media Portfolio.

FFO Guidance

The Company is providing first quarter 2021 guidance in the range of $0.45 to $0.47 per diluted share excluding specified items. There are no specified items in connection with this guidance.

The FFO estimates reflect management’s view of current and future market conditions, including assumptions with respect to rental rates, occupancy levels and the earnings impact of events referenced in this press release and in earlier announcements. It otherwise excludes any impact from future unannounced or speculative acquisitions, dispositions, debt financings or repayments, recapitalizations, capital markets activity or similar matters. There can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from this estimate.

The Company does not provide a reconciliation for non-GAAP estimates on a forward-looking basis, including the information under "FFO Guidance" above, where it is unable to provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of reconciling items and the information is not available without unreasonable effort. This is due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing and/or amount of various items that would impact net income attributable to common stockholders per diluted share, which is the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measure. This includes, for example, acquisition costs and other non-core items that have not yet occurred, are out of the Company's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information. Forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures provided without the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures may vary materially from the corresponding GAAP financial measures.

Supplemental Information

Supplemental financial information regarding Hudson Pacific's fourth quarter 2020 results may be found on the Investors section of the Company's website at HudsonPacificProperties.com. This supplemental information provides additional detail on items such as property occupancy, financial performance by property and debt maturity schedules.

Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call to discuss fourth quarter 2020 financial results at 11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m. ET on February 18, 2021. Please dial (877) 407-0784 to access the call. International callers should dial (201) 689-8560. A live, listen-only webcast can be accessed via the Investors section of the Company's website at HudsonPacificProperties.com, where a replay of the call will be available. A replay will also be available beginning February 18, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET, through March 4, 2021 at 8:59 p.m. PT / 11:59 p.m. ET, by dialing (844) 512-2921 and entering the passcode 13715463. International callers should dial (412) 317-6671 and enter the same passcode.

About Hudson Pacific

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling over 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more. Hudson Pacific is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol HPP, and listed as a component of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. For more information visit HudsonPacificProperties.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," or "potential" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events, or trends and that do not relate solely to historical matters. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company's control that may cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. All forward-looking statements reflect the Company's good faith beliefs, assumptions and expectations, but they are not guarantees of future performance. Furthermore, the Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, data or methods, future events or other changes. For a further discussion of these and other factors that could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements, see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, and other risks described in documents subsequently filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets In thousands, except share data December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 ASSETS Investment in real estate, at cost $ 8,215,017 $ 7,269,128 Accumulated depreciation and amortization (1,102,748 ) (898,279 ) Investment in real estate, net 7,112,269 6,370,849 Cash and cash equivalents 113,686 46,224 Restricted cash 35,854 12,034 Accounts receivable, net 22,105 13,007 Straight-line rent receivables, net 225,685 195,328 Deferred leasing costs and lease intangible assets, net 285,836 285,448 U.S. Government securities 135,115 140,749 Operating lease right-of-use asset 264,880 269,029 Prepaid expenses and other assets, net 72,667 68,974 Investment in unconsolidated real estate entities 82,105 64,926 TOTAL ASSETS $ 8,350,202 $ 7,466,568 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Liabilities Unsecured and secured debt, net $ 3,399,492 $ 2,817,910 In-substance defeased debt 131,707 135,030 Joint venture partner debt 66,136 66,136 Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other 235,860 212,673 Operating lease liability 270,014 272,701 Lease intangible liabilities, net 49,144 31,493 Security deposits and prepaid rent 92,180 86,188 Total liabilities 4,244,533 3,622,131 Redeemable preferred units of the operating partnership 9,815 9,815 Redeemable non-controlling interest in consolidated real estate entities 127,874 125,260 Equity Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value, 490,000,000 authorized, 151,401,365 shares and 154,691,052 shares outstanding at December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively 1,514 1,546 Additional paid-in capital 3,469,758 3,415,808 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (8,133 ) (561 ) Total Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. stockholders’ equity 3,463,139 3,416,793 Non-controlling interest—members in consolidated real estate entities 467,009 269,487 Non-controlling interest—units in the operating partnership 37,832 23,082 Total equity 3,967,980 3,709,362 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 8,350,202 $ 7,466,568

Consolidated Statements of Operations In thousands, except share data Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 REVENUES Office Rental $ 181,263 $ 186,914 $ 721,286 $ 708,564 Service and other revenues 3,205 6,832 14,633 25,171 Total office revenues 184,468 193,746 735,919 733,735 Studio Rental 11,989 13,339 48,756 51,340 Service and other revenues 7,386 9,765 20,290 33,107 Total studio revenues 19,375 23,104 69,046 84,447 Total revenues 203,843 216,850 804,965 818,182 OPERATING EXPENSES Office operating expenses 67,653 67,529 262,199 256,209 Studio operating expenses 9,945 13,225 37,580 45,313 General and administrative 23,939 17,848 77,882 71,947 Depreciation and amortization 77,351 74,196 299,682 282,088 Total operating expenses 178,888 172,798 677,343 655,557 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) Income (loss) from unconsolidated real estate entities 667 (402 ) 736 (747 ) Fee income 1,074 528 2,815 1,459 Interest expense (29,638 ) (28,353 ) (116,477 ) (105,845 ) Interest income 960 1,010 4,089 4,044 Transaction-related expenses — (208 ) (440 ) (667 ) Unrealized loss on non-real estate investments (128 ) — (2,463 ) — Gains on sale of real estate — — — 47,100 Impairment loss — — — (52,201 ) Other (expense) income (1,058 ) 336 548 78 Total other expense (28,123 ) (27,089 ) (111,192 ) (106,779 ) Net (loss) income (3,168 ) 16,963 16,430 55,846 Net income attributable to preferred units (153 ) (153 ) (612 ) (612 ) Net income attributable to participating securities (720 ) (62 ) (1,041 ) (692 ) Net income attributable to non-controlling interest in consolidated real estate entities (6,378 ) (3,554 ) (18,955 ) (13,352 ) Net loss attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest in consolidated real estate entities 1,864 489 4,571 1,994 Net loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interest in the operating partnership 79 (107 ) (10 ) (459 ) NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ (8,476 ) $ 13,576 $ 383 $ 42,725 BASIC AND DILUTED PER SHARE AMOUNTS Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders—basic $ (0.05 ) $ 0.09 $ 0.00 $ 0.28 Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders—diluted $ (0.05 ) $ 0.09 $ 0.00 $ 0.28 Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding—basic 151,585,520 154,422,114 153,126,027 154,404,427 Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding—diluted 151,585,520 156,722,998 153,169,025 156,602,408

Funds From Operations Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 RECONCILIATION OF NET (LOSS) INCOME TO FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS (“FFO”)(1): Net (loss) income $ (3,168 ) $ 16,963 $ 16,430 $ 55,846 Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization—Consolidated 77,351 74,196 299,682 282,088 Depreciation and amortization—Corporate-related (566 ) (557 ) (2,286 ) (2,153 ) Depreciation and amortization—Company's share from unconsolidated real estate entity 1,424 1,650 5,605 3,964 Gains on sale of real estate — — — (47,100 ) Impairment loss — — — 52,201 Unrealized loss on non-real estate investment 128 — 2,463 — FFO attributable to non-controlling interests (13,025 ) (7,544 ) (37,644 ) (28,576 ) FFO attributable to preferred units (153 ) (153 ) (612 ) (612 ) FFO to common stockholders and unitholders 61,991 84,555 283,638 315,658 Specified items impacting FFO: Transaction-related expenses — 208 440 667 One-time tax reassessment management cost 5,500 — 5,500 — One-time straight line rent reserve — — 2,620 — One-time prior period property tax adjustment (702 ) — (937 ) — One-time debt extinguishment cost — 601 2,654 744 FFO (excluding specified items) to common stockholders and unitholders $ 66,789 $ 85,364 $ 293,915 $ 317,069 Weighted average common stock/units outstanding—diluted 152,576 156,229 154,084 156,113 FFO per common stock/unit—diluted $ 0.41 $ 0.54 $ 1.84 $ 2.02 FFO (excluding specified items) per common stock/unit—diluted $ 0.44 $ 0.55 $ 1.91 $ 2.03

1. Hudson Pacific calculates FFO in accordance with the White Paper on FFO approved by the Board of Governors of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“NAREIT”). The White Paper defines FFO as net income or loss calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), excluding gains and losses from sales of depreciable real estate and impairment write-downs associated with depreciable real estate, plus real estate-related depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs and depreciation of non-real estate assets), adjusting for consolidated and unconsolidated joint ventures. The calculation of FFO includes amortization of deferred revenue related to tenant-funded tenant improvements and excludes the depreciation of the related tenant improvement assets. Hudson Pacific believes that FFO is a useful supplemental measure of its operating performance. The exclusion from FFO of gains and losses from the sale of operating real estate assets allows investors and analysts to readily identify the operating results of the assets that form the core of the Company's activity and assists in comparing those operating results between periods. Also, because FFO is generally recognized as the industry standard for reporting the operations of REITs, it facilitates comparisons of operating performance to other REITs. However, other REITs may use different methodologies to calculate FFO, and accordingly, the Company's FFO may not be comparable to all other REITs. Implicit in historical cost accounting for real estate assets in accordance with GAAP is the assumption that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. Since real estate values have historically risen or fallen with market conditions, many industry investors and analysts have considered presentations of operating results for real estate companies using historical cost accounting alone to be insufficient. Because FFO excludes depreciation and amortization of real estate assets, Hudson Pacific believes that FFO along with the required GAAP presentations provides a more complete measurement of the Company's performance relative to its competitors and a more appropriate basis on which to make decisions involving operating, financing and investing activities than the required GAAP presentations alone would provide. Hudson Pacific uses FFO per share to calculate annual cash bonuses for certain employees. However, FFO should not be viewed as an alternative measure of Hudson Pacific's operating performance because it does not reflect either depreciation and amortization costs or the level of capital expenditures and leasing costs necessary to maintain the operating performance of the Company's properties, which are significant economic costs and could materially impact the Company's results from operations.

Net Operating Income Unaudited, in thousands Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 RECONCILIATION OF NET (LOSS) INCOME TO NET OPERATING INCOME (“NOI”)(1): Net (loss) income $ (3,168 ) $ 16,963 Adjustments: (Income) loss from unconsolidated real estate entities (667 ) 402 Fee income (1,074 ) (528 ) Interest expense 29,638 28,353 Interest income (960 ) (1,010 ) Transaction-related expenses — 208 Unrealized loss on non-real estate investments 128 — Other expense (income) 1,058 (336 ) General and administrative 23,939 17,848 Depreciation and amortization 77,351 74,196 NOI $ 126,245 $ 136,096 NET OPERATING INCOME BREAKDOWN Same-store office cash revenues 166,219 161,703 Straight-line rent (1,375 ) 12,506 Amortization of above-market and below-market leases, net 1,928 2,765 Amortization of lease incentive costs (439 ) (470 ) Same-store office revenues 166,333 176,504 Same-store studios cash revenues 19,539 22,923 Straight-line rent (154 ) 190 Amortization of above-market and below-market leases, net 6 — Amortization of lease incentive costs (16 ) (9 ) Same-store studio revenues 19,375 23,104 Same-store revenues 185,708 199,608 Same-Store Office cash expenses 58,687 58,469 Straight-line rent 366 366 Non-cash portion of interest expense 4 — Amortization of above-market and below-market ground leases, net 586 586 Same-store office expenses 59,643 59,421 Same-store studio cash expenses 9,916 13,225 Non-cash portion of interest expense 29 — Same-store studio expenses 9,945 13,225 Same-store expenses 69,588 72,646 Same-store net operating income 116,120 126,962 Non-same-store net operating income 10,125 9,134 NET OPERATING INCOME $ 126,245 $ 136,096 SAME-STORE OFFICE NOI DECREASE (8.9 ) % SAME-STORE OFFICE CASH NOI INCREASE 4.2 % SAME-STORE STUDIO NOI DECREASE (4.5 ) % SAME-STORE STUDIO CASH NOI DECREASE (0.8 ) %

1. Hudson Pacific evaluates performance based upon property NOI from continuing operations. NOI is not a measure of operating results or cash flows from operating activities or cash flows as measured by GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to income from continuing operations, as an indication of the Company's performance, or as an alternative to cash flows as a measure of liquidity, or the Company's ability to make distributions. All companies may not calculate NOI in the same manner. Hudson Pacific considers NOI to be a useful performance measure to investors and management because when compared across periods, NOI reflects the revenues and expenses directly associated with owning and operating the Company's properties and the impact to operations from trends in occupancy rates, rental rates and operating costs, providing a perspective not immediately apparent from income from continuing operations. Hudson Pacific calculates NOI as net income (loss) excluding corporate general and administrative expenses, depreciation and amortization, impairments, gains/losses on sales of real estate, interest expense, transaction-related expenses and other non-operating items. Hudson Pacific defines NOI as operating revenues (including rental revenues, other property-related revenue, tenant recoveries and other operating revenues), less property-level operating expenses (which includes external management fees, if any, and property-level general and administrative expenses). NOI on a cash basis is NOI adjusted to exclude the effect of straight-line rent and other non-cash adjustments required by GAAP. Hudson Pacific believes NOI on a cash basis is helpful to investors as an additional measure of operating performance because it eliminates straight-line rent and other non-cash adjustments to revenue and expenses.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210217005937/en/