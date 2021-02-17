 

NaturalShrimp, Inc. Appoints Peter Najarian to its Advisory Board

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.02.2021, 22:46  |  46   |   |   

·        Co-founder of Market Rebellion

·        Pete is a contributor to both CNBC’s “Halftime Report” https://www.cnbc.com/halftime/ and “Fast Money” https://www.cnbc.com/fast-money/

Dallas, Texas, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- NaturalShrimp, Inc., (OTCQB:SHMP), an aquaculture Company which has developed and patented the first commercially operational Recirculating Aquaculture System (RAS) for shrimp, announced today that it has appointed Peter Najarian to its advisory board.

“We could not be more pleased to have Pete join our advisory board at such a pivotal time in the company’s history,” said Gerald Easterling, CEO of NaturalShrimp. “Pete is arguably one of the most seasoned capital market and entrepreneurial thought leaders in the country. As we continue preparing to launch both our La Coste and NaturalShrimp Iowa locations, we look forward to having access to Pete’s input on strategy. Furthermore, we are in the process of appointing additional industry leaders to our advisory board who will provide further valuable insights as we exponentially grow our business,” added Easterling.

“Having Pete join our advisory board allows NaturalShrimp the opportunity to utilize one of the most well-known and respected business figures in finance,” said William Delgado, CFO of NaturalShrimp. “We will look for Pete’s insights to future macro-economic trends that may impact our business as we begin our expansion in 2021. The company also looks forward to the guidance Pete will provide as we aspire to become an important fixture within the consumer staples segment of the market,” added Delgado.

“I am excited to join NaturalShrimp as they continue to successfully expand their presence within the seafood industry,” said Pete Najarian. “I am confident that I can provide NaturalShrimp with guidance that will further the company’s objective to operate ecologically controlled, fully contained independent production facilities for the purpose of raising Pacific white shrimp,” added Najarian.

Pete Najarian, the “Pit Boss,” was ranked one of the top 100 traders by Trader Monthly magazine and in 2005 co-founded, together with his brother Jon “DRJ” Najarian, the options news and education firm optionMONSTER, and leading online brokerage firm tradeMONSTER. Both were acquired in 2014 by private equity firm General Atlantic Partners and they sold the firm to E*Trade for $750 million in September of 2016. Following a football career that included several seasons with the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Minnesota Vikings, Pete took up options trading in 1992 joining his brother Jon at Mercury Trading, a market-making firm at the Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE). Two years later, he assumed responsibility for Mercury’s risk and arbitrage and later led its entry onto the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). He also led Mercury’s joint venture with M.J. Meehan, the third-largest specialist firm on the NYSE. From 2000 to 2004, Najarian served as president of Mercury, and helped execute its sale to Citadel, one of the world’s largest hedge funds. Before starting optionMONSTER, he has been a founding member of One Chicago, an electronic exchange committed to becoming the global leader in futures on individual stocks, narrow-based indexes, and ETFs. He is also the Co-Founder of Hedgehog stock, options, and futures trading platform and together with brother Jon, co-developed the Heat Seeker and complementary programs identifying unusual buying activity in stocks, options, and futures. The brothers also invest in and work with start-ups via Rebellion Partners, a venture consulting firm they launched in 2015. Pete is one of the “Fast Money Five” on CNBC’s “Fast Money” as well as a cast member of CNBC’s “Halftime Report.” He also contributes to CBOE-TV, the exchange’s popular webcast. Pete graduated from the University of Minnesota with a degree in physiology.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NaturalShrimp, Inc. Appoints Peter Najarian to its Advisory Board ·        Co-founder of Market Rebellion ·        Pete is a contributor to both CNBC’s “Halftime Report” https://www.cnbc.com/halftime/ and “Fast Money” https://www.cnbc.com/fast-money/ Dallas, Texas, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Aeterna Zentaris Increases Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares to $29.7 ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and Reduced ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Results for the fourth quarter 2020
SunHydrogen Partners with Schmid Group of Germany to Scale Its Gen 2 NanoParticle Technology to ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on COVID-19 Phase 2b Final Study Data
Nokia, Elisa join forces in Finnish private mobile networks push
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
InflaRx Announces Presentation of New C5a and Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Data from Phase IIB SHINE Study ...
TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to Majority ...
FLOW TRADERS Q420 RESULTS
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.02.21
NaturalShrimp, Inc. Begins Stocking Shrimp in Production Facility in La Coste, Texas
01.02.21
Newspaper Coverage: NaturalShrimp, Inc. CEO Gerald Easterling at Recent Iowa Facility Ribbon Cutting
26.01.21
NaturalShrimp, Inc. Announces Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at NaturalShrimp Iowa Facility