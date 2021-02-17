Verus International Names New CEO and Provides Operational Update
Gaithersburg, MD, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verus International, Inc. (“Verus” or the “Company”) (OTC Pink: VRUS) is providing this interim operational update in advance of
filing its fiscal year 2020 annual results, which have been slightly delayed due to recent corporate changes. The Company expects to file its Form 10-K for the fiscal year end October 31, 2020 in
the near future and will issue a full operational update at that time.
As part of an ongoing corporate repositioning, Verus is pleased to announce that it has promoted Andy Dhruv from his role as President of Verus Foods (Americas) to CEO of Verus International. Mr. Dhruv is an entrepreneur with deep roots in consumer and wholesale operations, with expertise in building national distribution networks. In addition to more than 15 years in the consumer products space at the retail level, Mr. Dhruv has also been instrumental in helping to develop the Pachyderm Labs (“Pachyderm”) CBD line. Former CEO Anshu Bhatnagar will retain his role as Chairman and will continue to be active in certain aspects of corporate governance and operations.
The naming of a new CEO, along with recent exits from the nut butter and candy manufacturing businesses, are part of a major repositioning for Verus. The goal is to more narrowly refocus the Company into CBD lines in the U.S. and traditional food lines internationally, creating a simpler structure. The Company is also undertaking additional cost cutting measures, including moving from its current office space to a smaller office in Maryland, outsourcing when possible, and reducing ongoing expenses for professional services. This reorganization is designed to cut personnel and overhead costs as a percentage of revenue, while developing dependable revenue in the international food business and higher margin CBD revenue in the U.S. Verus will continue to utilize its Houston, TX location for its U.S. operations.
“Appointing Andy to the role of CEO at this time reflects the direction that the Company is headed,” said Chairman Anshu Bhatnagar. “Although I will continue to work closely with Verus on many elements of the business, Andy has a strong background in the CBD and retail sectors, which will be a major focus in 2021. Given the nature of our current M&A talks and the challenges I faced running multiple international businesses, elevating Andy’s role is an important step in creating the right team to best support our strategy.”
