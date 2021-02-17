Verus International Names New CEO and Provides Operational Update

Gaithersburg, MD, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verus International, Inc. (“Verus” or the “Company”) (OTC Pink: VRUS) is providing this interim operational update in advance of filing its fiscal year 2020 annual results, which have been slightly delayed due to recent corporate changes. The Company expects to file its Form 10-K for the fiscal year end October 31, 2020 in the near future and will issue a full operational update at that time.



As part of an ongoing corporate repositioning, Verus is pleased to announce that it has promoted Andy Dhruv from his role as President of Verus Foods (Americas) to CEO of Verus International. Mr. Dhruv is an entrepreneur with deep roots in consumer and wholesale operations, with expertise in building national distribution networks. In addition to more than 15 years in the consumer products space at the retail level, Mr. Dhruv has also been instrumental in helping to develop the Pachyderm Labs (“Pachyderm”) CBD line. Former CEO Anshu Bhatnagar will retain his role as Chairman and will continue to be active in certain aspects of corporate governance and operations.