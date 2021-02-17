 

GOGL – Private Placement successfully placed

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF ANY OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN.

17 February 2021, Hamilton, Bermuda

Reference is made to the stock exchange release by Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ and OSE: GOGL) (“Golden Ocean” or the "Company”) on 17 February 2021 regarding its contemplated acquisition of 18 modern scrubber fitted dry bulk vessels and the private placement of new shares in the Company (the "Private Placement").

The Private Placement has been successfully placed, raising gross proceeds of the NOK equivalent of USD 338 million, corresponding to approximately NOK 2,873 million (based on a currency exchange rate of USD/NOK 8.50, through the placing of 54,207,547 new shares (the "Offer Shares") at a subscription price of NOK 53.00 per Offer Share.

The Private Placement was significantly oversubscribed. Hemen Holding Limited, a company indirectly controlled by trusts established by Mr. John Fredriksen for the benefit of his immediate family ("Hemen"), the Company's largest shareholder, has been allocated 27,103,773 Offer Shares for approximately USD 169 million, and will retain a 39.07% ownership in the Company following the Private Placement. In addition, Hemen Holding holds TRS agreements with underlying exposure to 4,905,000 shares in Golden Ocean Ltd.

Notices of allocation will be distributed to the investors on 18 February 2021.

Settlement in the Private Placement will take place on 22 February 2021 (DVP T+2). Following issuance of the Offer Shares, the Company will have 198,480,244 shares outstanding, each with a par value of USD 0.05.

In order to facilitate timely delivery of already listed shares, delivery of the Offer Shares allocated in the Private Placement will be settled by delivery of existing and unencumbered shares in the Company borrowed by the Managers from Hemen. The shares delivered to investors in the Private Placement (other than Hemen) will thus be tradable on the Oslo Stock Exchange immediately after allocation. The Managers will settle the share loan from Hemen with the new shares issued in the Private Placement. The new shares will be registered under a separate ISIN pending approval of a listing prospectus by the Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway, and will not be listed or tradable on the Oslo Stock Exchange until the listing prospectus is approved, expected early April 2021.

