 

Golden Leaf Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of up to C$11,000,000

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.02.2021, 23:09  |  45   |   |   

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. (CSE: GLH) (“GLH” or the “Company”) announced today a proposed non-brokered private placement (the “Financing”) of up to 169,230,770 units ("Units") priced at C$0.065 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to C$11,000,000. Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company (a “Common Share”) and one full common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”). Each whole Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Common Share (a “Warrant Share”) at an exercise price of C$0.10 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance thereof.   Beginning on the date that is four months and one day following closing of the Financing, the Company may accelerate the expiry of the Warrants to a 30-day warrant acceleration period if the daily volume weighted average trading price of the Common Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange is greater than C$0.13 per Common Share for the preceding 10 consecutive trading days.

The proceeds of the Offering will be used by the Company for strategic retail license acquisitions and for general corporate purposes. The Financing is expected to close within three weeks.

The Company will pay to certain eligible finders in respect of subscriptions for Units referred by such finder a cash finder's fee and/or issue finder's warrants (the "Finder’s Warrants"), as agreed with the finder. Each Finder’s Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price equal to C$0.10 per Common Share at any time up to 24 months following closing.

Units issued in connection with the Financing to persons subject to Canadian securities laws will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months from the applicable closing date and Units issued in connection with the Financing to persons subject to United States securities laws will be subject to a hold periods under such laws.

The securities offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the benefit or account of, any U.S. Person (as defined in Rule 902(k) of Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) or person in the United States, unless exempt from such registration requirements. This release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Golden Leaf Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of up to C$11,000,000 NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Golden Leaf …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Aeterna Zentaris Increases Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares to $29.7 ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and Reduced ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Results for the fourth quarter 2020
SunHydrogen Partners with Schmid Group of Germany to Scale Its Gen 2 NanoParticle Technology to ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on COVID-19 Phase 2b Final Study Data
Nokia, Elisa join forces in Finnish private mobile networks push
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
InflaRx Announces Presentation of New C5a and Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Data from Phase IIB SHINE Study ...
TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to Majority ...
FLOW TRADERS Q420 RESULTS
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.01.21
Golden Leaf Holdings Announces Final Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement
25.01.21
Golden Leaf Receives Approval to Extend Maturity of Convertible Debentures