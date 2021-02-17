 

ThreeD Capital Inc. Announces Unaudited January 31, 2021 Net Asset Value Per Share - $0.90

TORONTO, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThreeD Capital Inc. (“ThreeD” or the “Company”) (CSE:IDK / OTCQB:IDKFF) a Canadian based venture capital firm that invests in disruptive companies and promising junior resources companies, announces that at January 31, 2021, its unaudited net asset value per share (“NAV”) was $0.90. Further to ThreeD’s press release of December 14, 2020, this announcement expands on ThreeD’s established practice of releasing NAV on a quarterly basis, and reflects our response to shareholder interest in receiving NAV information more frequently.

Monthly NAV will be disclosed by the Company in a press release and be available on the Company's website approximately 15 days after month-end. NAV will be calculated based on unaudited month-end financial information.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

This press release contains references to NAV or “net asset value per share” which is a non-GAAP financial measure. NAV is calculated as the value of total assets less the value of total liabilities divided by the total number of common shares outstanding as at a specific date. The term NAV does not have any standardized meaning according to GAAP and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. There is no comparable GAAP financial measure presented in ThreeD’s consolidated financial statements and thus no applicable quantitative reconciliation for such non-GAAP financial measure. The Company believes that the measure provides information useful to its shareholders in understanding the Company’s performance, and may assist in the evaluation of the Company’s business relative to that of its peers. This data is furnished to provide additional information and does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP. Accordingly, it should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP, and is not necessarily indicative of other metrics presented in accordance with GAAP. Existing NAV of the Company is not necessarily predictive of the Company’s future performance or the NAV of the Company as at any future date.

About ThreeD Capital Inc.

ThreeD is a publicly-traded Canadian-based venture capital firm focused on opportunistic investments in companies in the junior resources and disruptive technologies sectors. ThreeD’s investment strategy is to invest in multiple private and public companies across a variety of sectors globally. ThreeD seeks to invest in early stage, promising companies where it may be the lead investor and can additionally provide investees with advisory services and access to the Company’s ecosystem.

