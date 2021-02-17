 

Aerojet Rocketdyne Propulsion to Enable NASA Perseverance Rover’s Landing on Mars

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.02.2021, 23:04  |  44   |   |   

REDMOND, Wash., Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aerojet Rocketdyne propulsion will play a critical role in the Feb. 18 landing of NASA’s Perseverance rover on the surface of Mars. Perseverance will be NASA’s 9th landing on Mars and Aerojet Rocketdyne propulsion has played a role on all of these missions. Designed and built by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, the Perseverance rover will give scientists a better understanding of the geology of Mars and seek signs of ancient life. Perseverance will ultimately make discoveries to pave the way for human exploration of Mars.

“Landing on Mars is hard. The planet has an atmosphere but it is too thin to slow the spacecraft down enough for a safe landing, and that is where Aerojet Rocketdyne propulsion comes in,” said Aerojet Rocketdyne CEO and President Eileen P. Drake. “Aerojet Rocketdyne’s innovative and reliable propulsion has been a part of every successful NASA mission to Mars since the Viking program in the 1970s.”

According to NASA, entry, descent and landing is the shortest and most intense phase of the mission. When Perseverance reaches the outermost portion of the Martian atmosphere, it will be traveling nearly 12,500 mph and, within seven minutes, must slow to zero so it can hover and the rover can be lowered to the surface by a sky crane.

Aerojet Rocketdyne propulsion is critical to this phase of the mission which is often referred to as the “seven minutes of terror.” Eight MR-107U thrusters will stabilize the spacecraft during its entry into the Martian atmosphere; and eight MR-80B throttling thrusters on the descent stage will continue to slow the spacecraft’s descent and enable the sky crane to hover as it lowers the rover onto the planet’s surface. Both the MR-80B and MR-107U thrusters are manufactured at the company’s facility in Redmond, Washington. Aerojet Rocketdyne subsidiary ARDÉ also provided two pressurized tanks on the descent stage.

Once the Perseverance rover is safely on the surface of Mars, it will begin preparations for its roughly two-year sample collection mission. Aerojet Rocketdyne provides the Multi-Mission Radioisotope Thermoelectric Generator (MMRTG) that will power the rover and its instruments throughout surface operations. The MMRTG is provided by Aerojet Rocketdyne in Los Angeles, California.

Aerojet Rocketdyne’s role on the Mars 2020 mission began with its launch aboard a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket on July 30, 2020. The Atlas V employed a number of Aerojet Rocketdyne motors, engines and tanks, including four AJ-60A solid rocket motors; an RL10C-1 Centaur upper stage engine; 12 MR-106 reaction control system thrusters on the Centaur upper stage; and eight helium pressurization tanks.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne: Aerojet Rocketdyne, a subsidiary of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD), is a world-recognized aerospace and defense leader that provides propulsion systems and energetics to the space, missile defense and strategic systems, and tactical systems areas, in support of domestic and international customers. For more information, visit www.Rocket.com and www.AerojetRocketdyne.com. Follow Aerojet Rocketdyne and CEO Eileen Drake on Twitter at @AerojetRdyne and @DrakeEileen.

Media Contacts:
Ashley Riser, Aerojet Rocketdyne, 571-236-4091
ashley.riser@rocket.com
Mary Engola, Aerojet Rocketdyne, 571-289-1371
mary.engola@rocket.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/66d1493d-fe58-415a ...




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aerojet Rocketdyne Propulsion to Enable NASA Perseverance Rover’s Landing on Mars REDMOND, Wash., Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Aerojet Rocketdyne propulsion will play a critical role in the Feb. 18 landing of NASA’s Perseverance rover on the surface of Mars. Perseverance will be NASA’s 9th landing on Mars and Aerojet …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Aeterna Zentaris Increases Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares to $29.7 ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and Reduced ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Results for the fourth quarter 2020
SunHydrogen Partners with Schmid Group of Germany to Scale Its Gen 2 NanoParticle Technology to ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on COVID-19 Phase 2b Final Study Data
Nokia, Elisa join forces in Finnish private mobile networks push
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
InflaRx Announces Presentation of New C5a and Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Data from Phase IIB SHINE Study ...
TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to Majority ...
FLOW TRADERS Q420 RESULTS
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.02.21
Aerojet Rocketdyne Receives Contract for up to Two More MMRTGs for Future Deep Space Exploration Missions
27.01.21
Upcoming RS-25 Engine Test Series Will Demonstrate Lower Cost Rocket Engine Components for NASA’s Artemis Program