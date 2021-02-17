 

goeasy Ltd. Reports Record Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.02.2021, 23:01  |  40   |   |   

Loan Portfolio of $1.25 billion, up 12%
Adjusted Quarterly Diluted Earnings per Share of $2.24, up 55%
Adjusted Annual Net Income of $118 million, up 47%
Adjusted Annual Diluted Earnings per Share of $7.57, up 46%
Annual Dividend per Share Increased to $2.64, up 47%

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- goeasy Ltd. (TSX: GSY), (“goeasy” or the “Company”), a leading full-service provider of goods and alternative financial services, announced its results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.
        
Fourth Quarter Results

The Company continued to experience an improving level of loan originations, complemented by strong credit performance, leading to record financial results.

During the quarter, the Company generated a record $334 million in total loan originations, up 7% compared to the $314 million produced in the fourth quarter of 2019. The improved originations led to growth in the loan portfolio of $64 million during the quarter, which finished at $1.25 billion, up 12% from $1.11 billion as of December 31, 2019. The growth in the consumer loan portfolio, combined with a decline in claims paid under the Company’s loan protection plan, led to an increase in revenue, which was a record $173 million in the quarter, up 5% over the same period in 2019.

During the quarter, the Company also continued to experience strong credit and payment performance. The net charge-off rate for the fourth quarter was 9.0%, compared to 13.3% in the fourth quarter of 2019. Although the Company has experienced an overall improvement in the underlying credit performance of its consumer loan portfolio, the exact timing and pace of an economic recovery remains uncertain. As such, the Company held its allowance for future credit losses broadly flat at 10.08%, versus 10.03% in the third quarter.

Improved operating leverage and lower credit losses, led to record operating income of $61.3 million, up 32% from $46.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, while the operating margin expanded to 35.4%, up from 28.1% in the prior year. During the quarter, the Company recorded an additional $13.9 million after-tax unrealized fair value gain related to the sale of its minority equity investment in PayBright, in connection with the previously announced sale of its shares of PayBright to Affirm Holdings Inc. (“Affirm”).

Net income in the fourth quarter was a record $48.9 million, up from $6.7 million in the same period of 2019, which resulted in diluted earnings per share of $3.14, up from $0.46 in the fourth quarter of 2019. Return on equity was 45.8%, up from 8% in the fourth quarter of 2019. After adjusting for a $13.9 million after-tax unrealized fair value gain recorded in the fourth quarter of 2020 related to the sale of the Company’s minority equity investment in PayBright and adjusting for the one-time $16 million after-tax charge associated with the refinancing of the Company’s notes payable completed in the fourth quarter of 2019, adjusted net income was a record $35.0 million, up 55% from $22.6 million in 2019, resulting in adjusted diluted earnings per share of $2.24, up 55% from $1.45 in the fourth quarter of 2019. Adjusted return on equity was 32.8% in the quarter, up from adjusted return on equity of 27.0% in 2019.

“It was a strong finish to 2020, in a year that highlighted the resilience of our customer, our team and our business model. Loan originations during the quarter lifted above prior year levels, leading to $64 million of loan growth, while credit performance improved to a net charge off rate of 9.0%, down from 13.3% in the prior year,” said Jason Mullins, goeasy’s President and Chief Executive Officer, “We were also pleased to complete the sale of our minority equity interest in PayBright at a meaningful return to our shareholders, while concurrently becoming investors in Affirm and continuing our leading point-of-sale financing partnership. Lastly, we implemented a new securitization facility that lifted our total liquidity at year end to $403 million and reduced our fully drawn weighted average cost of borrowing from 5.5% to 4.8%. After normalizing for the one-time adjustments to each period, adjusted diluted earnings per share for the full year was $7.57, an increase of 46% versus the $5.17 in 2019. As a result, the Board of Directors have approved a 47% increase in the annual dividend from $1.80 to $2.64 per share in 2021.”

Other Key Fourth Quarter Highlights

easyfinancial

  • Record revenue of $137 million, up 5%
  • Secured loan portfolio grew to $155 million, up 34%,
  • 51% of net loan advances in the quarter were issued to new customers, down from 62%
  • 51% of applications were acquired online, up slightly from 50%
  • Average loan book per branch improved to $3.8 million, an increase of 4%
  • The delinquency rate on the final Saturday of the quarter was 5.1%, flat to 5.1%
  • Record operating income of $67.2 million, up 26%
  • Operating margin of 49.2%, up from 41%

easyhome

  • Record revenue of $36.7 million, up 3%
  • Same store revenue growth of 4.4%
  • Consumer loan portfolio within easyhome stores increased to $50.3 million, up 32%
  • Revenue from consumer lending increased to $6.2 million, up 22%
  • Record operating income of $8.6 million, up 32%
  • Record operating margin of 23.6%, up from 18.3%

Overall

  • 43rd consecutive quarter of same store sales growth
  • 78th consecutive quarter of positive net income
  • 2021 will mark the 17th consecutive year of paying dividends and 7th consecutive year of dividend increases
  • Total same store revenue growth of 4.2%
  • $50.3 million in loan protection claims payments, up 155% from $19.7 million in 2019
  • Adjusted return on equity of 32.8% in the quarter, up from 27%
  • Fully drawn weighted average cost of borrowing reduced to 4.8%, down from 5.5%
  • Net external debt to net capitalization of 64% on December 31, 2020, down from 71% in the prior year and below the Company’s target leverage ratio of 70%
  • 79,860 common shares repurchased during the quarter at a weighted average price of $68.44, through the Company’s NCIB, bringing total share repurchases in 2020 to 767,855 at a weighted average price of $55.18
  • No reduction of personnel during COVID-19 and a decline in employee turnover of almost 10%
  • Annual employee engagement score improved to record level of 83%, up 2% over the prior year

Full Year Results

For the full year of 2020, the Company funded $1.03 billion in loan originations, down slightly from $1.10 billion in 2019. The consumer loan portfolio grew to $1.25 billion, up 12% from $1.11 billion as of December 31, 2019. Revenue for the full year, which was partially impacted by lower commissions on ancillary products primarily related to higher levels of loan protection insurance claims, was $653 million, up 7% compared with $609 million in the same period of 2019. Operating income for the full year was $216 million compared with $169 million in 2019, an increase of $47.6 million or 28%. Net income for the full year of 2020 was $137 million and diluted earnings per share was $8.76 compared with $64.3 million or $4.17 per share, increases of 112% and 110% respectively.

After adjusting for a $18.9 million after-tax unrealized fair value gain recorded in 2020 related to the sale of the Company’s minority equity investment in PayBright and adjusting for the one-time $16 million after-tax charge associated with the refinancing of the Company’s notes payable completed in 2019, adjusted net income for the full year of 2020 was $118 million and adjusted diluted earnings per share was $7.57, increases of 47% and 46% compared to the adjusted net income of $80.3 million and adjusted diluted earnings per share of $5.17 in 2019.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Total assets were $1.50 billion as of December 31, 2020, an increase of 14% from $1.32 billion as of December 31, 2019, driven by the growth in the consumer loan portfolio and return on the Company’s investment in PayBright.

During the quarter, the Company completed the establishment of a new $200 million revolving securitization warehouse facility, structured and underwritten by National Bank Financial Markets. The securitization facility, which will be collateralized by consumer loans originated by goeasy’s wholly owned subsidiary, easyfinancial Services Inc., will have an initial term of three years and interest on advances will be payable at the rate of 1-month CDOR (Canadian Dollar Offered Rate) plus 295 bps. The Company also intends to establish an interest rate swap agreement on draws from the facility to generate fixed rate payments and mitigate the impact of interest rate volatility.

In September 2019, the Company invested $34.3 million to acquire a minority equity interest in PayBright. On December 3, 2020, PayBright announced that the shareholders of PayBright had reached a definitive agreement to sell 100% of the PayBright shares to Affirm, including the Company’s minority equity interest in PayBright. The sale transaction closed on January 1, 2021. Under the terms of the sale transaction, the Company received consideration of C$23 million in cash, 655,416 common shares in Affirm and 468,154 common shares of Affirm held in escrow, subject to revenue performance achieved in 2021 and 2022. After considering the likelihood of achieving the contingent equity, a total consideration of $56 million was recognized. The fair value of investment in PayBright as at December 31, 2020 equivalent to $56 million was determined based on the sale transaction. For the full year-ended December 31, 2020, the Company recognized an unrealized fair value gain amounting to $21.7 million ($18.9 million after-tax) in the consolidated statement of income.

Subsequent to quarter-end, the Company entered into a 6-month total return swap agreement (the "TRS") to substantively hedge its market exposure related to its 655,416 common shares held in Affirm, which represents the non-contingent portion of the equity consideration received, pursuant to the sale of its investment in PayBright. The TRS effectively results in the economic value of the Company’s investment in Affirm shares being settled in cash at maturity for US$108.87 per share, net of applicable fees.

Cash provided by operating activities before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable and purchase of lease assets was $41 million during the quarter and $211 million during the full year of 2020, an increase of 89% and 74% respectively. Based on the cash on hand at the end of the quarter and the borrowing capacity under the Company’s revolving credit facilities, goeasy had approximately $403 million in total funding capacity, which it estimates is sufficient to fund its organic growth through the third quarter of 2023. At year-end, the Company’s fully drawn weighted average cost of borrowing reduced to 4.8%, down from 5.5% in the prior year, with incremental draws on its senior secured revolving credit facility bearing a rate of approximately 3.6% and incremental draws on its revolving securitization warehouse facility bearing a rate of approximately 3.4%.

The Company also estimates that once its existing and available sources of capital are fully utilized, it could continue to grow the loan portfolio by approximately $150 million per year solely from internal cash flows. The Company also estimates that as of December 31, 2020, if it were to run-off its consumer loan and consumer leasing portfolios, the value of the total cash repayments paid to the Company over the remaining life of its contracts would be approximately $2.2 billion. If during such a run-off scenario all excess cash flows were applied directly to debt, the Company estimates it would extinguish all external debt within 17 months.

Future Outlook

The Company has provided a new 3-year forecast for the years 2021 through 2023. The periods of 2021 and 2022 have been updated to reflect the most recent outlook. The Company continues to pursue a long-term strategy that includes expanding its product range, developing its channels of distribution and leveraging risk-based pricing offers, which increase the average loan size and extend the life of its customer relationships. As such, the total yield earned on its consumer loan portfolio will gradually decline, while net charge-off rates moderate and operating margins expand. The forecasts outlined below contemplate the Company’s expected domestic organic growth plan and do not include the impact of any mergers or acquisitions, or the associated gains or losses associated with its investments.

  2021 Forecast 2022 Forecast 2023 Forecast
Gross Loan Receivable Portfolio at Year End $1.45B - $1.55B $1.65B - $1.85B $1.9B - $2.1B
New easyfinancial locations 20 - 25 15 - 20 10 - 15
easyfinancial Total Revenue Yield 44% - 46% 42% - 44% 41% - 43%
Total Revenue Growth 12.5% - 14.5% 11% - 13% 10.5% - 12.5%
Net charge-off Rate (Average Receivables) 10.5% - 12.5% 10.5% - 12.5% 10.5% - 12.5%
Total Company Operating Margin 30% - 33% 31% - 34% 32% - 35%
Return on Equity 25%+ 25%+ 25%+
Cash Provided by Operating Activities before Net Growth in Gross Consumer Loans Receivable $180 million
- $220 million 		$190 million
- $230 million 		$230 million
- $270 million
Net Debt to Total Capitalization 63% - 65% 62% - 64% 60% - 62%

“We continue to see positive trends in the business and remain confident in navigating through a second wave of the pandemic. Looking forward, we are well positioned to capture the demand for consumer credit that will be fueled by an economic recovery. Our updated three-year forecast reflects growing our consumer loan portfolio to approximately $2 billion by the end of 2023, with stable credit performance, expanding margins and declining leverage,” Mr. Mullins concluded, “Our strategy to expand the product range, develop our channels of distribution, increase our geographic footprint and deliver a best-in-class customer experience, will enable us to become the leading consumer lender for the 9 million Canadians with non-prime credit. I want to thank all 2,000 goeasy team members for their unwavering commitment to stand by our customers during such a challenging year. With a well-capitalized balance sheet and award-winning culture, we are just getting started on our journey to providing everyday Canadians with a path to a better tomorrow.”

Dividend

Based on its 2020 adjusted earnings and the Company’s confidence in its continued growth and access to capital going forward, the Board of Directors has approved an increase to the annual dividend from $1.80 per share to $2.64 per share, an increase of 47%.  This year marks the 7th consecutive year of an increase in the dividend to shareholders. As such, the Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $0.66 per share payable on April 9, 2021 to the holders of common shares of record as at the close of business on March 26, 2021.

Forward-Looking Statements

All figures reported above with respect to outlook are targets established by the Company and are subject to change as plans and business conditions vary. Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the foregoing guidance. Actual results may differ materially.

This press release includes forward-looking statements about goeasy, including, but not limited to, its business operations, strategy, expected financial performance and condition, the estimated number of new locations to be opened, targets for growth of the consumer loans receivable portfolio, annual revenue growth targets, strategic initiatives, new product offerings and new delivery channels, anticipated cost savings, planned capital expenditures, anticipated capital requirements, liquidity of the Company, plans and references to future operations and results and critical accounting estimates. In certain cases, forward-looking statements are statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and/or can be identified by the use of words such as ‘expects’, ‘anticipates’, ‘intends’, ‘plans’, ‘believes’, ‘budgeted’, ‘estimates’, ‘forecasts’, ‘targets’ or negative versions thereof and similar expressions, and/or state that certain actions, events or results ‘may’, ‘could’, ‘would’, ‘might’ or ‘will’ be taken, occur or be achieved.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain factors and assumptions, including expected growth, results of operations and business prospects and are inherently subject to, among other things, risks, uncertainties and assumptions about the Company’s operations, economic factors and the industry generally, as well as those factors referred to in the Company’s most recent Annual Information Form and Management Discussion and Analysis, as available on www.sedar.com, in the section entitled “Risk Factors”. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made by the Company, due to, but not limited to, important factors such as the Company’s ability to enter into new lease and/or financing agreements, collect on existing lease and/or financing agreements, open new locations on favourable terms, purchase products which appeal to customers at a competitive rate, respond to changes in legislation, react to uncertainties related to regulatory action, raise capital under favourable terms, manage the impact of litigation (including shareholder litigation), control costs at all levels of the organization and maintain and enhance the system of internal controls. The Company cautions that the foregoing list is not exhaustive.

The reader is cautioned to consider these, and other factors carefully and not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or alter the forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by law.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd., a Canadian company, headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, provides non-prime leasing and lending services through its easyhome and easyfinancial divisions. With a wide variety of financial products and services including unsecured and secured instalment loans, goeasy aspires to help put Canadians on a path to a better financial future, as they rebuild their credit and graduate to prime lending. Customers can transact seamlessly with easyhome and easyfinancial through an omni-channel model that includes online and mobile, as well as over 400 leasing and lending locations across Canada supported by more than 2,000 employees. Throughout the company’s history, it has served over 1 million Canadians and originated $5.0 billion in loans, with one in three customers graduating to prime credit and 60% increasing their credit score within 12 months of borrowing.

goeasy is the proud recipient of several awards including Waterstone Canada’s Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Glassdoor Top CEO Award, Achievers Top 50 Most Engaged Workplaces in North America, Greater Toronto Top Employers Award, the Digital Finance Institute’s Canada’s Top 50 FinTech Companies, ranking on the TSX30 and placing on the Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies. The company and its employees believe strongly in giving back to the communities in which it operates and has raised over $3.5 million to support its long-standing partnerships with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Canada and Habitat for Humanity.

goeasy Ltd.’s. common shares are listed on the TSX under the trading symbol “GSY”. goeasy is rated BB- with a stable trend from S&P and Ba3 with a stable trend from Moody’s. Visit www.goeasy.com.

For further information contact:

Jason Mullins
President & Chief Executive Officer
(905) 272-2788

Farhan Ali Khan
Senior Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
(905) 272-2788


goeasy Ltd.      
       
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION      
(expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)      
       
       
    As At As At
    December 31, December 31,
    2020
 2019
       
ASSETS      
Cash   93,053   46,341  
Amounts receivable   9,779   18,482  
Prepaid expenses   13,005   7,077  
Consumer loans receivable, net   1,152,378   1,040,552  
Investment   56,040   34,300  
Lease assets   49,384   48,696  
Property and equipment, net   31,322   23,007  
Deferred tax assets   4,066   14,961  
Intangible assets, net   25,244   17,749  
Right-of-use assets, net   46,335   46,147  
Goodwill   21,310   21,310  
TOTAL ASSETS   1,501,916   1,318,622  
       
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY      
Liabilities      
Revolving credit facility   198,339   112,563  
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities   46,065   41,350  
Income taxes payable   13,897   4,187  
Dividends payable   6,661   4,448  
Unearned revenue   10,622   8,082  
Derivative financial liabilities   36,910   16,435  
Lease liabilities   53,902   52,573  
Accrued interest   2,598   4,358  
Convertible debentures   -   40,656  
Notes payable   689,410   701,549  
TOTAL LIABILITIES   1,058,404   986,201  
       
Shareholders' equity      
Share capital   181,753   141,956  
Contributed surplus   19,732   20,296  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (5,280 ) (915 )
Retained earnings   247,307   171,084  
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY   443,512   332,421  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY   1,501,916   1,318,622  
       



goeasy Ltd.          
           
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME          
(expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars except earnings per share)          
           
           
    Three Months Ended Year Ended
    December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31,
    2020 2019 2020 2019
           
REVENUE          
Interest income   106,784 96,403   409,583 345,997  
Lease revenue   28,564 28,268   112,796 113,236  
Commissions earned   34,747 37,169   117,913 135,510  
Charges and fees   3,124 3,696   12,630 14,640  
    173,219 165,536   652,922 609,383  
           
EXPENSES BEFORE DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION          
Salaries and benefits   34,023 31,166   136,306 120,414  
Stock-based compensation   1,988 2,858   7,575 8,686  
Advertising and promotion   8,591 7,488   26,786 26,699  
Bad debts   34,493 43,257   134,998 156,742  
Occupancy   5,375 5,484   22,501 20,573  
Technology costs   3,692 3,222   14,191 12,293  
Other expenses   7,028 9,315   29,406 30,819  
    95,190 102,790   371,763 376,226  
           
DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION          
Depreciation of lease assets   8,980 9,351   35,770 37,402  
Depreciation of right-of-use assets   4,189 3,933   16,183 15,199  
Depreciation of property and equipment   1,509 1,624   5,997 6,281  
Amortization of intangible assets   2,074 1,355   6,773 5,482  
    16,752 16,263   64,723 64,364  
           
TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES   111,942 119,053   436,486 440,590  
           
OPERATING INCOME   61,277 46,483   216,436 168,793  
           
OTHER INCOME          
Unrealized fair value gain on investment   16,040 -   21,740 -  
           
FINANCE COSTS          
Interest expense and amortization of deferred financing charges   12,624 14,744   52,248 55,094  
Interest expense on lease liabilities   719 656   2,744 2,464  
Refinancing cost relating to notes payable   - 21,723   - 21,723  
    13,343 37,123   54,992 79,281  
           
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES   63,974 9,360   183,184 89,512  
           
INCOME TAX EXPENSE (RECOVERY)          
Current   9,753 5,812   33,041 27,763  
Deferred   5,310 (3,135 ) 13,638 (2,600 )
    15,063 2,677   46,679 25,163  
           
NET INCOME   48,911 6,683   136,505 64,349  
           
BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE   3.24 0.46   9.21 4.40  
DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE   3.14 0.46   8.76 4.17  
           



Segmented Reporting            
               
      Three Months Ended December 31, 2020  
($ in 000's except earnings per share)   easyfinancial easyhome Corporate Total  
               
Revenue            
  Interest income   101,967 4,817 -   106,784  
  Lease revenue   - 28,564 -   28,564  
  Commissions earned   32,461 2,286 -   34,747  
  Charges and fees   2,095 1,029 -   3,124  
      136,523 36,696 -   173,219  
               
Total operating expenses before            
       depreciation and amortization   65,053 16,833 13,304   95,190  
               
Depreciation and amortization            
  Depreciation and amortization of lease assets, property and equipment and intangible assets   2,181 9,306 1,076   12,563  
  Depreciation of right-of-use assets   2,062 1,894 233   4,189  
      4,243 11,200 1,309   16,752  
               
Segment operating income (loss)   67,227 8,663 (14,613 ) 61,277  
               
Other income            
  Unrealized fair value gain on investment         16,040  
               
Finance costs            
  Interest expense and amortization of deferred financing charges         12,624  
  Interest expense on lease liabilities         719  
            13,343  
               
Income before income taxes         63,974  
               
Income taxes         15,063  
               
Net Income         48,911  
               
Diluted earnings per share         3.14  
               
      Three Months Ended December 31, 2019  
($ in 000's except earnings per share)   easyfinancial easyhome Corporate Total  
               
Revenue            
  Interest income   92,803 3,600 -   96,403  
  Lease revenue   - 28,268 -   28,268  
  Commissions earned   34,777 2,392 -   37,169  
  Charges and fees   2,425 1,271 -   3,696  
      130,005 35,531 -   165,536  
Total operating expenses before            
       depreciation and amortization   73,062 17,309 12,419   102,790  
               
Depreciation and amortization            
  Depreciation and amortization of lease assets, property and equipment and intangible assets   1,805 9,757 768   12,330  
  Depreciation of right-of-use-assets   1,793 1,965 175   3,933  
      3,598 11,722 943   16,263  
               
Segment operating income (loss)   53,345 6,500 (13,362 ) 46,483  
               
Finance costs            
  Interest expense and amortization of deferred financing charges         14,744  
  Interest expense on lease liabilities         656  
  Refinancing cost relating to notes payable         21,723  
            37,123  
               
Income before income taxes         9,360  
               
Income taxes         2,677  
               
Net Income         6,683  
               
Diluted earnings per share         0.46  
               
      Year Ended December 31, 2020  
($ in 000's except earnings per share)   easyfinancial easyhome Corporate Total  
               
Revenue            
  Interest income   392,450 17,133 -   409,583  
  Lease revenue   - 112,796 -   112,796  
  Commissions earned   109,246 8,667 -   117,913  
  Charges and fees   8,208 4,422 -   12,630  
      509,904 143,018 -   652,922  
               
Total operating expenses before            
       depreciation and amortization   251,897 67,261 52,605   371,763  
               
Depreciation and amortization            
  Depreciation and amortization of lease assets, property and equipment and intangible assets   7,665 37,209 3,666   48,540  
  Depreciation of right-of-use assets   7,753 7,489 941   16,183  
      15,418 44,698 4,607   64,723  
               
Segment operating income (loss)   242,589 31,059 (57,212 ) 216,436  
               
Other income            
  Unrealized fair value gain on investment         21,740  
               
Finance costs            
  Interest expense and amortization of deferred financing charges         52,248  
  Interest expense on lease liabilities         2,744  
            54,992  
               
Income before income taxes         183,184  
               
Income taxes         46,679  
               
Net Income         136,505  
               
Diluted earnings per share         8.76  
               
      Year Ended December 31, 2019  
($ in 000's except earnings per share)   easyfinancial easyhome Corporate Total  
               
Revenue            
  Interest income   334,124 11,873 -   345,997  
  Lease revenue   - 113,236 -   113,236  
  Commissions earned   126,806 8,704 -   135,510  
  Charges and fees   9,278 5,362 -   14,640  
      470,208 139,175 -   609,383  
               
Total operating expenses before            
       depreciation and amortization   267,356 67,253 41,617   376,226  
               
Depreciation and amortization            
  Depreciation and amortization of lease assets, property and equipment and intangible assets   7,194 39,140 2,831   49,165  
  Depreciation of right-of-use-assets   6,521 7,943 735   15,199  
      13,715 47,083 3,566   64,364  
               
Segment operating income (loss)   189,137 24,839 (45,183 ) 168,793  
               
Finance costs            
  Interest expense and amortization of deferred financing charges         55,094  
  Interest expense on lease liabilities         2,464  
  Refinancing cost relating to notes payable         21,723  
            79,281  
               
Income before income taxes         89,512  
               
Income taxes         25,163  
               
Net Income         64,349  
               
Diluted earnings per share         4.17  
               



Summary of Financial Results and Key Performance Indicators          
           
($ in 000’s except earnings per share and percentages) Three Months Ended Variance Variance  
December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 $ / bps % change  
Summary Financial Results          
Revenue 173,219   165,536   7,683   4.6 %  
Operating expenses before depreciation and amortization 95,190   102,790   (7,600 ) (7.4 %)  
EBITDA 85,089   53,395   31,694   59.4 %  
EBITDA margin 49.1 % 32.3 % 1,680 bps 52.0 %  
Depreciation and amortization expense 16,752   16,263   489   3.0 %  
Operating income 61,277   46,483   14,794   31.8 %  
Operating margin 35.4 % 28.1 % 730 bps 26.0 %  
Other income1 16,040   -   16,040   100.0 %  
Interest expense and amortization of deferred financing charges and interest expense on lease liabilities 13,343   15,400   (2,057 ) (13.4 %)  
Refinancing costs2 -   21,723   (21,723 ) (100.0 %)  
Effective income tax rate 23.5 % 28.6 % (510 bps) (17.8 %)  
Net income 48,911   6,683   42,228   631.9 %  
Diluted earnings per share 3.14   0.46   2.68   582.6 %  
Return on equity 45.8 % 8.0 % 3,780 bps 472.5 %  
           
Adjusted (Normalized) Financial Results1,2          
Adjusted EBITDA 69,049   53,395   15,654   29.3 %  
Adjusted EDITDA margin 39.9 % 32.3 % 760 bps 23.5 %  
Adjusted net income 34,996   22,649   12,347   54.5 %  
Adjusted diluted earnings per share 2.24   1.45   0.79   54.5 %  
Adjusted return on equity 32.8 % 27.0 % 580 bps 21.5 %  
           
Key Performance Indicators      
Same store revenue growth (overall) 4.2 % 19.7 % (1,550 bps) (78.7 %)  
Same store revenue growth (easyhome) 4.4 % 6.2 % (180 bps) (29.0 %)  
           
Segment Financials          
easyfinancial revenue 136,523   130,005   6,518   5.0 %  
easyfinancial operating margin 49.2 % 41.0 % 820 bps 20.0 %  
easyhome revenue 36,696   35,531   1,165   3.3 %  
easyhome operating margin 23.6 % 18.3 % 530 bps 29.0 %  
           
Portfolio Indicators          
Gross consumer loans receivable 1,246,840   1,110,633   136,207   12.3 %  
Growth in consumer loans receivable 64,039   75,037   (10,998 ) (14.7 %)  
Gross loan originations 334,102   313,514   20,588   6.6 %  
Total yield on consumer loans (including ancillary products) 46.6 % 49.8 % (320 bps) (6.4 %)  
Net charge-offs as a percentage of average gross consumer loans receivable 9.0 % 13.3 % (430 bps) (32.3 %)  
Cash provided by operating activities before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable 40,980   21,703   19,277   88.8 %  
Potential monthly lease revenue 8,461   8,643   (182 ) (2.1 %)  
           
1During the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company recognized $13.9 million after-tax impact of the unrealized fair value gain in the PayBright investment.  
2During the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company repaid its 2022 Notes incurring a $16.0 million after-tax impact of refinancing cost.    
           
           
($ in 000’s except earnings per share and percentages) Year Ended Variance Variance  
December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 $ / bps % change  
Summary Financial Results      
Revenue 652,922   609,383   43,539   7.1 %  
Operating expenses before depreciation and amortization 371,763   376,226   (4,463 ) (1.2 %)  
EBITDA 267,129   195,755   71,374   36.5 %  
EBITDA margin 40.9 % 32.1 % 880 bps 27.4 %  
Depreciation and amortization expense 64,723   64,364   359   0.6 %  
Operating income 216,436   168,793   47,643   28.2 %  
Operating margin 33.1 % 27.7 % 540 bps 19.5 %  
Other income1 21,740   -   21,740   100.0 %  
Interest expense and amortization of deferred financing charges and interest expense on lease liabilities 54,992   57,558   (2,566 ) (4.5 %)  
Refinancing costs2 -   21,723   (21,723 ) (100.0 %)  
Effective income tax rate 25.5 % 28.1 % (260 bps) (9.3 %)  
Net income 136,505   64,349   72,156   112.1 %  
Diluted earnings per share 8.76   4.17   4.59   110.1 %  
Return on equity 36.1 % 20.2 % 1,590 bps 78.7 %  
           
Adjusted (Normalized) Financial Results1,2          
Adjusted EBITDA 245,389   195,755   49,634   25.4 %  
Adjusted EBITDA margin 37.6 % 32.1 % 550 bps 17.1 %  
Adjusted net income 117,646   80,315   37,331   46.5 %  
Adjusted diluted earnings per share 7.57   5.17   2.40   46.4 %  
Adjusted return on equity 31.1 % 25.3 % 580 bps 22.9 %  
           
Key Performance Indicators      
Same store revenue growth (overall) 6.3 % 19.5 % (1,320 bps) (67.7 %)  
Same store revenue growth (easyhome) 4.5 % 4.3 % 20 bps 4.7 %  
           
Segment Financials          
easyfinancial revenue 509,904   470,208   39,696   8.4 %  
easyfinancial operating margin 47.6 % 40.2 % 740 bps 18.4 %  
easyhome revenue 143,018   139,175   3,843   2.8 %  
easyhome operating margin 21.7 % 17.8 % 390 bps 21.9 %  
           
Portfolio Indicators          
Gross consumer loans receivable 1,246,840   1,110,633   136,207   12.3 %  
Growth in consumer loans receivable 136,207   276,854   (140,647 ) (50.8 %)  
Gross loan originations 1,033,130   1,095,375   (62,245 ) (5.7 %)  
Total yield on consumer loans (including ancillary products) 45.5 % 50.1 % (460 bps) (9.2 %)  
Net charge-offs as a percentage of average gross consumer loans receivable 10.0 % 13.3 % (330 bps) (24.8 %)  
Cash provided by operating activities before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable 210,619   120,985   89,634   74.1 %  
Potential monthly lease revenue 8,461   8,643   (182 ) (2.1 %)  
           
1For the year-ended December 31, 2020, the Company recognized $18.9 million after-tax impact of the unrealized fair value gain in the PayBright investment.  
2For the year-ended December 31, 2019, the Company repaid its 2022 Notes incurring a $16.0 million after-tax impact of refinancing cost.    
           

 




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

goeasy Ltd. Reports Record Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Loan Portfolio of $1.25 billion, up 12%Adjusted Quarterly Diluted Earnings per Share of $2.24, up 55%Adjusted Annual Net Income of $118 million, up 47%Adjusted Annual Diluted Earnings per Share of $7.57, up 46%Annual Dividend per Share Increased to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Aeterna Zentaris Increases Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares to $29.7 ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and Reduced ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Results for the fourth quarter 2020
SunHydrogen Partners with Schmid Group of Germany to Scale Its Gen 2 NanoParticle Technology to ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on COVID-19 Phase 2b Final Study Data
Nokia, Elisa join forces in Finnish private mobile networks push
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
InflaRx Announces Presentation of New C5a and Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Data from Phase IIB SHINE Study ...
TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to Majority ...
FLOW TRADERS Q420 RESULTS
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.02.21
goeasy Ltd. Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter 2020 Conference Call and Webcast