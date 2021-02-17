Grieg Seafood ASA Mandatory Notification of Trade – primary insiders
Roy-Tore Rikardsen, COO Farming North America, has on 17 February 2021 acquired 4 000 Grieg Seafood ASA shares at NOK 74.60 per share.
Total shareholding after this share purchase is 23 889 shares.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
