 

Myovant Sciences and Pfizer Announce Publication in the New England Journal of Medicine of Phase 3 LIBERTY Studies of Once-Daily Relugolix Combination Therapy in Women with Uterine Fibroids

  • LIBERTY 1 and LIBERTY 2 achieved 73.4% and 71.2% response rates in menstrual blood loss, with an average reduction of 84.3% from baseline
  • Achieved six of seven key secondary endpoints including reduction of pain
  • Bone mineral density maintained at levels comparable to placebo
  • Data were included in U.S. New Drug Application for relugolix combination tablet for uterine fibroids

BASEL, Switzerland and NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myovant Sciences (NYSE: MYOV) and Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) today announced publication in the New England Journal of Medicine of the Phase 3 LIBERTY 1 and LIBERTY 2 studies of investigational once-daily relugolix combination therapy (relugolix 40 mg plus estradiol 1.0 mg and norethindrone acetate 0.5 mg) in women with uterine fibroids. As previously reported, both studies achieved the primary endpoint of response rates in menstrual blood loss in addition to six of the seven key secondary endpoints, while maintaining bone mineral density comparable to placebo as part of a well-tolerated safety profile over 24 weeks.

“Women with uterine fibroids often suffer from symptoms such as heavy menstrual bleeding and pain, which can significantly impact their quality of life over many years,” said Ayman Al-Hendy, M.D., Ph.D., Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology, University of Chicago, and lead author of the publication. “In the LIBERTY studies, relugolix combination therapy improved the most bothersome symptoms of uterine fibroids and had a well-tolerated safety profile including maintenance of bone mineral density comparable to placebo. The data published in the New England Journal of Medicine underscore the potential of relugolix combination therapy to provide an important new treatment option for this common disease.”

LIBERTY 1 and LIBERTY 2 each met the primary endpoint, with 73.4% and 71.2% of women in the relugolix combination therapy groups achieving the responder criteria compared with 18.9% and 14.7% of women in the placebo groups at Week 24, respectively (both p < 0.001). A response was defined as a menstrual blood loss volume of less than 80 mL and a 50% or greater reduction from baseline in menstrual blood loss volume during the last 35 days of treatment measured using the alkaline hematin method. On average, women receiving relugolix combination therapy experienced an 84.3% reduction in menstrual blood loss from baseline in each study (both p < 0.001 compared to placebo).

