 

AGF Announces Management Fee Reductions and Proposed Investment Objective Changes

TORONTO, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGF Investments Inc. (AGFI) today announced management fee reductions for AGF Global Real Assets Class and AGF Global Real Asset Fund and proposed investment objective changes for AGF Diversified Income Class and AGF Diversified Income Fund.

These changes reflect AGFI’s commitment to continually review its line-up to ensure clients have access to products that are relevant, competitive and responsive to market trends.

Management Fee Reductions

Effective as of March 1, 2021, AGFI will reduce the management fees for certain series of AGF Global Real Assets Class and AGF Global Real Assets Fund as follows:

     
Fund Series Management Fee Change
AGF Global Real Assets Class Series F 1.50% changed to 1.00%
AGF Global Real Assets Fund Series F 1.25% changed to 1.00%
AGF Global Real Assets Fund Series W 1.10% (maximum) changed to 0.85% (maximum)
     

Proposed Investment Objective Changes

Subject to securityholder approval, AGFI is proposing to change the investment objectives of AGF Diversified Income Class and AGF Diversified Income Fund.

At the special meetings of securityholders to be held on April 14, 2021, subject to extension or adjournment thereof, securityholders of each of AGF Diversified Income Class and AGF Diversified Income Fund will be asked to approve the following proposed changes in investment objectives:

     
Fund Current Investment Objective Proposed Investment Objective
AGF Diversified Income Fund The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve a high level of current income and long-term growth of capital by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of income, dividend and distribution paying Canadian securities including common shares, income trusts and other types of equity and fixed income securities. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide long-term growth of capital through a combination of capital appreciation and interest income by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity and fixed income securities which fit the Fund’s concept of sustainable development.
AGF Diversified Income Class The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve a high level of current income and long-term growth of capital by investing primarily in units of AGF Diversified Income Fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide long-term growth of capital by investing primarily in units of AGF Global Sustainable Balanced Fund (formerly named AGF Diversified Income Fund).
     

If approved, the proposed investment objectives are expected to be implemented on or about April 30, 2021. Notwithstanding the receipt of securityholder approval, AGFI may postpone implementing the investment objective change for a fund until a later date (which shall be no later than December 31, 2021) or may elect not to proceed with the change at all, if it considers such decision to be in the best interests of the securityholders of that fund.

